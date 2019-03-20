‘The Red Lantern’ Brings A Harrowing Tale of the Iditarod to Nintendo Switch

“The Red Lantern” is a new indie title from Timberline Studio following one young woman’s journey to participate in the Iditarod dog race.

The Nintendo Switch title, revealed during Nintendo’s Spring Nindies Showcase, follows a protagonist whose “plan” is to get a van, get a sled, travel to Alaska, and then win the Iditarod race. Unfortunately, as the narrator recounts, things didn’t exactly go that way. We see a grizzly bear attacking one of the dogs, and then one of them being viciously bitten before slammed to the ground in a harrowing early look.

The game is currently scheduled to arrive on Nintendo Switch later this year.

This story is developing.