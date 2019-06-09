‘The Outer Worlds’ Gets October Release Date

Obsidian Entertainment’s sci-fi role-playing game “The Outer Worlds” comes to consoles and PC on October 25, according to a new trailer that appeared during Xbox’s E3 2019 press conference.

An Aug. 6 release date briefly appeared on the game’s Steam page earlier this year, leading many to think the game was a summer release. But, that’s no longer the case.

Microsoft acquired Obsidian in 2018, but allowed the studio to operate autonomously on its projects.

E3 2019 takes place June 11 through 13 in Los Angeles, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety.

Developing…