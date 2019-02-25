‘The Outer Worlds’ Could Be Coming in August

Obsidian Entertainment’s upcoming game “The Outer Worlds” briefly revealed an Aug. 6 release date on its Steam page over the weekend, as spotted by GamesRadar.

The Steam page for the first-person RPG currently states release is planned for “2019,” but it did display “August 6, 2019” on Friday until it was removed several hours later. The change is noted on the game’s Steam database entry.

Since the announcement of “The Outer Worlds” during The Game Awards 2018 back in December, we haven’t had a release date more narrow than sometime this year. While it’s not yet certain that the game is coming August, it’s certainly plausible.

Obsidian Entertainment is the studio behind “Fallout: New Vegas,”“South Park: The Stick of Truth,” and the “Pillars of Eternity” series.

Back in November, Microsoft revealed that it had acquired Obsidian Entertainment during its X018 event, calling it “one of the industry’s premiere RPG developers.”

Earlier this month, Microsoft Studios was re-branded as Xbox Game Studios which includes Obsidian Entertainment and 12 other development teams, including 343 Industries, The Coalition, Compulsion Games, Minecraft, Ninja Theory, Playground Games, Rare, and Undead Labs.

The development studios will work towards expanding Microsoft’s offerings beyond console games by offering more titles for PC and mobile.

“The Outer Worlds” is planned for PC, as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Obsidian Entertainment did not respond to Variety’s request for comment.