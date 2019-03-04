×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Devs Behind ‘Night in the Woods’ are Working on New Game (Or Two)

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: The Glory Society

The Glory Society, a new worker cooperative which includes two developers behind “Night in the Woods,” teased that it’s working on a few games in a tweet thread Monday.

The worker-owned cooperative studio, which includes Bethany Hockenberry, Scott Benson, and Wren Farren, is staying mum on what game (or games) it is working on, but did share details of how The Glory Society will be run, and what a “worker cooperative” is exactly.

“It basically means we are all co-owners of our studio and what we create, and we make decisions as a group, as equals,” a tweet from The Glory Society stated. “No bosses needed!”

Hockenberry and Benson both worked on “Night in the Woods,” the 2017 indie hit developed by Infinite Fall, a studio which also included Alec Holowka.

Farren is a Colorado-based artist who is the art director and composer for The Glory Society.

“What are we up to? We’re making video games. As previously stated,” a follow-up tweet from The Glory Society stated. “We’ve got a couple projects in the oven. You’ll hear about one sooner and one way later. Both are going to be pretty cool.”

Though the team includes only the three so far, the cooperative plans to expand in the future.

“Addendum: we’re a small crew to start out with, as is the prudent and responsible thing to do,” a tweet from The Glory Society stated. “But we’ll be expanding this year. More on that as it happens. Stay tuned. Get hype. For expansion.”

As for when we can expect to hear more about what projects The Glory Society has planned, it’s unclear just yet. The cooperative’s website notes that they will tell more about upcoming projects “when we’re good and ready.”

Popular on Variety

  • Dan ReedVariety Sundance Studio presented by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

More Gaming

  • Link to the Transcendentalist in ‘Breath

    Link to the Transcendentalist in ‘Breath of the Wild’

    As delvers of worlds beyond their own, gamers can sometimes find themselves sacrificing their endearment for the great outdoors. Be in assembling a team to stop the Collectors or following a blood trail through haunted ruins in the veiled passes of Skellige, nature, in all its inherent beauty, finds itself vying for attention against the [...]

  • Devs Behind 'Night in the Woods'

    Devs Behind 'Night in the Woods' are Working on New Game (Or Two)

    The Glory Society, a new worker cooperative which includes two developers behind “Night in the Woods,” teased that it’s working on a few games in a tweet thread Monday. The worker-owned cooperative studio, which includes Bethany Hockenberry, Scott Benson, and Wren Farren, is staying mum on what game (or games) it is working on, but [...]

  • Korean Game Regulations May Be Factor

    Korean Game Addiction, Regulations May Be Factor in Nexon Sale

    Nexon is Korea’s largest game company and it’s currently up for sale. It reportedly has bids from companies like Electronic Arts, Amazon, and Tencent. Now, The Korea Herald is reporting that the country’s strict gaming regulations might’ve played a role in the decision to sell. Nexon’s founder and largest shareholder, Kim Jung-ju, is reportedly “tired [...]

  • Oscar Isaac Annihilation

    'Metal Gear Solid' Director Says He's Open to Oscar Isaac Playing Snake

    Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts says “the ball’s in Oscar’s court” in regards to Oscar Isaac portraying Solid Snake in the upcoming “Metal Gear Solid” film, according to a tweet Sunday. Isaac, best known for portraying Poe Dameron in “Star Wars,” expressed his interest in playing Solid Snake in the upcoming “Metal Gear Solid” movie during an [...]

  • 'Friday the 13th: The Game" Coming

    'Friday the 13th: The Game" Coming to Nintendo Switch This Spring (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Friday the 13th: The Game” is coming to Nintendo Switch this Spring with the release of “Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Switch Edition,” developer Gun Media tells Variety. The upcoming edition includes all released content and paid DLC, including every Jason Kill Pack, both Counselor Clothing Packs, and the Emote Party Pack. It [...]

  • Official Weezer 'Theme Park' Debuts in

    Official Weezer 'Theme Park' Debuts in 'Fortnite' Creative Mode

    Weezer is celebrating the release of their thirteenth studio release, “Black Album,” in a special custom map for “Fortnite” called Weezer World. The map, which Weezer referred to as an “island in the sun” based off their hit single, can be found as a premade area in the game’s Creative Mode. Inside the map, a [...]

  • 'Horizon Zero Dawn' Celebrates 10 Million

    'Horizon Zero Dawn' Celebrates 10 Million Copies Sold With New Factoids

    PlayStation 4 exclusive “Horizon Zero Dawn” is celebrating its second anniversary with 10 million copies sold worldwide. Guerrilla Games managing director Hermen Hulst took to the Official PlayStation Blog on Thursday (Feb. 28) to announce that in the two years it’s even available, it’s amassed the 10 million milestone, reaching a wide variety of fans. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad