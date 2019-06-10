×
'The Division 2' Will Have a Free Weekend Ahead of Major Content Update

The Division 2” will have a free weekend to play starting Friday, just ahead of a major content update bringing exciting new missions to the game, as revealed Monday during the Ubisoft press conference.

Ubisoft also revealed what the year ahead of new content will look like for the game. We got a trailer for Year 1 at the event, which you can watch for yourself above. Plenty of exciting new locations are teased.

Episode 1 will have new missions, and it’s hitting in July. This episode will take players out of the city, and into new locations including the National Zoo and Kenly College.

We’ve got a longer wait for Episode 2– but it seems worth it as it will take place at the Pentagon. Episode 2 is coming this fall.

Finally, Episode 3 sets the stakes high with the fate of humanity itself at stake, coming in early 2020.

The free weekend for the game is June 13 to 16, and the game is also on sale until June 17. The special sale for E3 sees the game at a 33% discount.

 

With the free weekend, discount, and upcoming content, it seems like a good time to check out “The Division 2.”

Other reveals at Ubisoft’s press conference included “Gods & Monsters” and “Tom Clancy’s Rainbox Six: Quarantine.”

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.

