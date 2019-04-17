×
'The Division 2's' First Raid Pushed Back to May

CREDIT: Ubisoft

Developer Massive Entertainment is delaying “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2’s” Title Update 3 — which includes the online shooter’s first 8-player raid — from Ap. 25 to sometime in May, it announced in a blog post on Wednesday.

The development team is using the extra time to fine-tune game balance and “ensure the best possible player experience for everyone,” it said.

“Operation Dark Hours will be your biggest challenge to date, and we want to make sure that we’ve properly tested the large amount of balance changes that are coming to both PvE and PvP and listen to your feedback about the changes before introducing the raid,” it said.

Exactly when Title Update 3 arrives will be based on results from further testing and balancing, Massive said.

The team also gave more information about “The Division 2’s” new public test server, which is now live as of Wednesday, Apr. 17. It plans to structure the PTS in phases, with each one lasting a few days and focusing on a specific part of the game. Anyone who owns a copy of “The Division 2” on PC can access the PTS via the Uplay launcher. While they’ll get to try out some of the features and changes coming with Title Update 3, the Operation Dark Hours raid won’t be part of the PTS.

Massive said it will announce the PTS’s exact schedule over the next few days.

While the team didn’t elaborate on what balance changes it’s making, fans on “The Division 2” subreddit are already listing changes they’ve found on the PTS. A number of skills have been tweaked and there’s now apparently higher caps on attributes when recalibrating gear. But, a Massive developer told fans in the thread the team is currently only looking for bugs. Many balance changes aren’t on the PTS yet.

