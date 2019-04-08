You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Division 2’ Disables Daily and Weekly Projects Until Further Notice

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Division 2
CREDIT: Ubisoft

“Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” developer Massive Entertainment is disabling its daily and weekly projects until further notice while it works to fix a bug that let players gain multiple rewards.

Massive launched “The Division 2’s” first major update, called Tidal Basin, on Friday. It unlocked World Tier 5, heroic difficulty, and a brand-new Stronghold for the game’s Black Tusk faction. It also balanced weapon and skill mods, added three more gear sets, launched weekly invaded missions, and more. But, it’s apparently caused some new problems as well.

Massive performed an emergency server restart on Sunday to fix the exploit, but it was unsuccessful.

“We’re currently unable to fix the issue with the server restart, therefore we’re disabling the daily and weekly projects for the time being,” the developer tweeted. It then promised to keep players updated in a forum thread, but there’s no new information at this time.

In addition to the daily and weekly projects bug, signature ammo is reportedly not dropping for the game’s three endgame classes, the Sharpshooter, Survivalist, and Demolitionist. There are multiple Reddit threads complaining about the issue. Massive said it’s investigating that as well.

PCGamesN notes players can get around the ammo bug by returning to the White House and switching specializations, then switching back. This will apparently top off their signature weapon’s ammo. But, it’s an annoying workaround, to say the least.

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More Gaming

  • The Division 2

    'Division 2' Disables Daily and Weekly Projects Until Further Notice

    “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” developer Massive Entertainment is disabling its daily and weekly projects until further notice while it works to fix a bug that let players gain multiple rewards. Massive launched “The Division 2’s” first major update, called Tidal Basin, on Friday. It unlocked World Tier 5, heroic difficulty, and a brand-new Stronghold [...]

  • 'Overwatch's' Next Lore Event is Called

    'Overwatch's' Next Lore Event is Called Storm Rising, Arrives Apr. 16

    Developer Blizzard Entertainment officially unveiled “Overwatch’s” latest lore-centric Archives event on Monday. It’s called Storm Rising and it runs from Apr. 16-May 6. > Accessing archived file… Decryption status: IN PROGRESS Target: Located pic.twitter.com/AUmV8LlUJc — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 8, 2019 Storm Rising dives into the backstory of the Overwatch team’s conflict with villain Doomfist. Since [...]

  • Valve Steps In to Correct 'Borderlands'

    Valve Steps In to Correct 'Borderlands' Steam Review Bombings

    Last month, Valve said it will start removing negative off-topic user reviews from a game’s review score on its digital storefront Steam. On Friday, it put its new policy to work by excluding thousands of reviews for Gearbox Software’s “Borderlands” franchise. “Review bombing” is when disgruntled fans try to intentionally harm a game’s sales by [...]

  • Roblox Reaches 90 Million Monthly Active

    Roblox Reaches 90 Million Monthly Active Users

    Massively multiplayer online game “Roblox” now has over 90 million monthly active users, it announced on Sunday. “Roblox” allows users to create and share mini games using Lego-like virtual blocks. Players and creators spend more than one billion hours each month in-game, publisher Roblox International said. The MMO is currently focusing on international expansion. It [...]

  • FTC to Hold Workshop on Video

    FTC to Hold Workshop on Video Game Loot Boxes in August

    The Federal Trade Commission is holding a public workshop on Aug. 7 to examine the consumer protection issues surrounding video game loot boxes, it announced on Friday. The workshop is called “Inside the Game: Unlocking the Consumer Issues Surrounding Loot Boxes,” and it will feature industry representatives, consumer advocates, trade associations, academics, and government officials. [...]

  • SNL Skit Pokes Fun at Chatty

    SNL Skit Pokes Fun at Chatty Video Game NPCs (Watch)

    “Game of Thrones” actor Kit Harrington took some time off from fielding questions about the end of his hit HBO show to portray an overly chatty NPC in “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend. During the skit, Pete Davidson tries out a VR demo for the fictional “Earthwar 3,” where he plays a new “special [...]

  • IGDA Executive Director Jen MacLean Steps

    IGDA Executive Director Jen MacLean Steps Down

    International Game Developers Association executive director Jen MacLean is leaving the organization later this month, the association announced Monday. MacLean, who lead the IGDA for two years, will stay on the board for a year following her last day on April 12. Lucien Parsons, chair of the board, will be the interim executive director as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad