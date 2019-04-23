Popular ‘Fortnite’ Streamers Ninja, Tfue Didn’t Quality For World Cup

“Fortnite” streamers Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Turner “Tfue” Tenney were unable to qualify for the upcoming World Cup tournament featuring the popular game.

The “Fortnite” World Cup Duos Open Qualifier found Ninja and Reverse 2k scoring 53 points to take 130th place in NA East, which didn’t net them a top 100 place. They scored better than Team SoloMid’s Ali “Myth” Kabbani and Poppin, who took 161st place with 51 points, however.

Meanwhile, Tfue and Dennis “Cloak” Lepore were the only popular Twitch streamers with any decent placement in the North America East servers, and they only managed to finish in 84th place, with 57 points total. They needed third place to qualify, which meant they would have needed 30 additional points to secure their place.

Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff managed to score 18th place with NioRooch with 72 points, but they needed 99 points to reach first place. These rankings mean we may not actually see some of the most popular Twitch streamers on the platform taking the “Fortnite” championships, as it seems that other players have been storming onto the leaderboards and taking their place instead.

Of course, the streamers still have a chance to potentially qualify – four chances, actually. If they can manage to make it through both Solo and Duos competitions, they’ll be able to head to the “Fortnite” World Cup Finals held from July 26 through July 28 in New York City, working toward taking home a piece of the $30 million prize pool – but they’ll have to perform better than they did in this particular competition first.