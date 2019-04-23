×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Popular ‘Fortnite’ Streamers Ninja, Tfue Didn’t Quality For World Cup

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Fortnite” streamers Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Turner “Tfue” Tenney were unable to qualify for the upcoming World Cup tournament featuring the popular game.

The “Fortnite” World Cup Duos Open Qualifier found Ninja and Reverse 2k scoring 53 points to take 130th place in NA East, which didn’t net them a top 100 place. They scored better than Team SoloMid’s Ali “Myth” Kabbani and Poppin, who took 161st place with 51 points, however.

Meanwhile, Tfue and Dennis “Cloak” Lepore were the only popular Twitch streamers with any decent placement in the North America East servers, and they only managed to finish in 84th place, with 57 points total. They needed third place to qualify, which meant they would have needed 30 additional points to secure their place.

Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff managed to score 18th place with NioRooch with 72 points, but they needed 99 points to reach first place. These rankings mean we may not actually see some of the most popular Twitch streamers on the platform taking the “Fortnite” championships, as it seems that other players have been storming onto the leaderboards and taking their place instead.

Related

Of course, the streamers still have a chance to potentially qualify – four chances, actually. If they can manage to make it through both Solo and Duos competitions, they’ll be able to head to the “Fortnite” World Cup Finals held from July 26 through July 28 in New York City, working toward taking home a piece of the $30 million prize pool – but they’ll have to perform better than they did in this particular competition first.

Popular on Variety

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

More Gaming

  • 'World War Z' Sold 1 Million

    'World War Z' Sold 1 Million Plus Copies in First Week

    Saber Interactive’s “World War Z” sold over a million copies in its first week of release, the developer announced Tuesday via press release. The game, a co-op shooter which launched April 16, tasks players with outliving the hordes of the dead. It’s inspired by the film and book of the same name. Much as in [...]

  • Popular 'Fortnite' Streamers Ninja, Tfue Fail

    Popular 'Fortnite' Streamers Ninja, Tfue Didn't Quality For World Cup

    “Fortnite” streamers Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Turner “Tfue” Tenney were unable to qualify for the upcoming World Cup tournament featuring the popular game. The “Fortnite” World Cup Duos Open Qualifier found Ninja and Reverse 2k scoring 53 points to take 130th place in NA East, which didn’t net them a top 100 place. They scored [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Success Led to Months of 'Intense Crunch' For Devs (Report)

    Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is one of the biggest video games around. It has at least 250 million registered players and it’s now a part of the pop culture zeitgeist. But, to reach that massive level of success, its developers underwent months of intense crunch, according to a report by Polygon. Polygon interviewed about a dozen [...]

  • 'Anthem' Patch 1.1.0 Introduces Sunken Cell

    Latest 'Anthem' Patch Adds Sunken Cell Stronghold, Mid-Mission Loadout Changes

    The latest “Anthem” update, patch 1.1.0, is live, introducing the Sunken Cell stronghold as well as a litany of other improvements. Following a brief maintenance period, the game was taken offline to update, as the stronghold was added for players who have already completed the main story’s critical path. It’s a four-player adventure for those [...]

  • Square Enix Sets The Date For

    Square Enix Sets Date For E3 2019 Showcase

    Square Enix announced the date and time for its upcoming E3 2019 presentation, which will take the place of Sony’s PlayStation conference. Square Enix Live E3 2019 will feature an “exciting lineup of titles” when it takes place on Monday, June 10 at 6 PM PT, though Square Enix didn’t divulge which titles will be [...]

  • Thor's New Axe Is Coming to

    Thor's New Axe Coming to 'Fortnite' in 'Avengers: Endgame' Event

    “Fortnite” players can soon wield the power of Thor. The Asgardian’s Stormbreaker axe is part of the battle royale title’s upcoming “Avengers: Endgame” tie-in event, developer Epic Games revealed on Twitter Tuesday. Whatever it takes.4.25.19.#FortniteXAvengers pic.twitter.com/6EQLbCFgKq — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 23, 2019 Thor created Stormbreaker in “Avengers: Infinity War” to replace his hammer Mjolnir, which [...]

  • Epic Games' Tim Sweeney Explains 12

    Epic Games' Tim Sweeney Explains Epic Games Store 12% Cut

    Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney took to Twitter to explain why the Epic Games Store takes just 12% of revenue from its clients. “Why 12%? We chose this number to provide a super-competitive deal for partners while building an enduring and profitable store business for Epic,” wrote Sweeney. “From that 12%, we net [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad