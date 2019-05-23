×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tfue to Create Own Esports Org After Faze Clan Split (Report)

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Tfue

“Fortnite” streamer Turner “Tfue” Tenney wants to create his own esports organization after breaking away from Faze Clan earlier this week, according to PCGamesN.

YouTuber Keemstar posted a message he received from Tfue’s brother, Jack Tenney, on Thursday reportedly outlining the streamer’s future plans. “Turner wants to create his own org, work with the brands he wants, and overall be free to change the face of gaming forever,” Jack Tenney said. “Faze refused to allow him to do this. Turner creating his own org is in his best interest. Emotions and friendship aside, the corporate side of Faze wouldn’t let that happen. Turner had no choice, this was his only option to get out of his contract to make his plans and dreams a reality.”

Keemstar added that a pro “Fortnite” player also confirmed Tfue’s plans.

Tfue publicly split with Faze Clan earlier this week after he filed a lawsuit claiming the esports organization was financially exploiting him. The lawsuit calls the agreement he signed when he was 20 “grossly oppressive, onerous, and one-sided.” It allegedly entitles Faze to up to 80% of the revenue paid by third-parties for Tfue’s services. The suit also claims Faze uses illegal and anti-competitive provisions in the agreement to severely limit Tfue’s ability to compete in the marketplace.

In a video posted to YouTube on Wednesday, Tfue said he “didn’t know any better” when he signed the contract and he was an “idiot.”

“What I’m trying to do here is just serve justice to the esports community,” he said. “These kids are getting ripped off. They’re getting taken advantage of. These contracts are not OK.”

While Tfue said he can’t disclose what’s in the contract, he called on Faze Clan to release it publicly.

Faze owner Ricky Banks tweeted on Thursday the organization had “every intention on releasing the contract.”

“I have nothing to hide and I’ve made the mistake of allowing shit people to run my business. We’ve solved those issues and are trying our best. The contract was trash. There’s no denying that,” he said. “We will release all the contracts we’ve since offered Tfue to try and make this right. Stay tuned for that. Trust me, nobody on this planet wanted him to sign a new healthy contract more than I did. ‘Cause then at least we’d still have Turner in Faze. And we’d still be homies.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

More Gaming

  • Tfue to Create Own Esports Org

    Tfue to Create Own Esports Org After Faze Clan Split (Report)

    “Fortnite” streamer Turner “Tfue” Tenney wants to create his own esports organization after breaking away from Faze Clan earlier this week, according to PCGamesN. YouTuber Keemstar posted a message he received from Tfue’s brother, Jack Tenney, on Thursday reportedly outlining the streamer’s future plans. “Turner wants to create his own org, work with the brands [...]

  • Loot Box Bill Moves Forward With

    Loot Box Bill Moves Forward With Bipartisan Support

    A bill seeking to ban exploitative video game loot boxes and pay-to-win scenarios that target children is moving forward in the U.S. with bipartisan support. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) formally filed his bill, called the Protecting Children From Abusive Games Act, on Thursday. If it passes, it will ban companies from publishing minor-oriented games that [...]

  • 'Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey' Launches on

    'Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey' Launches on Epic Game Store in August, Consoles in December

    “Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey,” an open-world survival game from former “Assassin’s Creed” creative director Patrice Désilets, is officially launching on PC via the Epic Games Store on Aug. 27, developers Panache Digital Games and Private Division announced on Thursday. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners will have to wait a bit longer to play. Those [...]

  • 'Tetris 99' Is a Maelstrom of

    'Tetris 99' Is a Maelstrom of Industry Trends

    “Tetris” might be the perfect video game. Even now, thirty-five years after the first time, it still feels good to drop a long block into a narrow shaft and erase four lines at once. That this action is called a TETRIS is a clue to the game’s self-confidence: No other game would be so boastful [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season Nine, Week Three Challenges Guide

    Season nine’s week-three challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) [...]

  • New Handheld Console Playdate Has a

    New Handheld Console Playdate Has a Crank and 12 Games

    Portland-based Panic has a shiny new game console, called Playdate, and a slew of new games to go with it, the developer announced Wednesday via Twitter. Playdate is a bright yellow, handheld console with a black and white screen and a crank— no not for power, this little crank has functionality in some games for [...]

  • 'Darksiders II' Could Be Heading to

    'Darksiders II' Could Be Heading to Nintendo Switch

    THQ Nordic’s “Darksiders II” could be making its way to the Nintendo Switch as soon as August, if a product page on the Koch Media site is accurate, as spotted by Loot Pots. The rumors of “Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition” coming to the Switch were ignited when the game popped up on the Canadian EB [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad