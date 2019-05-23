Tfue to Create Own Esports Org After Faze Clan Split (Report)

“Fortnite” streamer Turner “Tfue” Tenney wants to create his own esports organization after breaking away from Faze Clan earlier this week, according to PCGamesN.

YouTuber Keemstar posted a message he received from Tfue’s brother, Jack Tenney, on Thursday reportedly outlining the streamer’s future plans. “Turner wants to create his own org, work with the brands he wants, and overall be free to change the face of gaming forever,” Jack Tenney said. “Faze refused to allow him to do this. Turner creating his own org is in his best interest. Emotions and friendship aside, the corporate side of Faze wouldn’t let that happen. Turner had no choice, this was his only option to get out of his contract to make his plans and dreams a reality.”

Breaking : Tfue plans to make his own eSports Org I have 2 sources telling me @TTfue wants to create his own Org. 1 source a Pro Fortnite Player. 2nd source Tfues Brother #DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/EYfWfaJF8W — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 23, 2019

Keemstar added that a pro “Fortnite” player also confirmed Tfue’s plans.

Tfue publicly split with Faze Clan earlier this week after he filed a lawsuit claiming the esports organization was financially exploiting him. The lawsuit calls the agreement he signed when he was 20 “grossly oppressive, onerous, and one-sided.” It allegedly entitles Faze to up to 80% of the revenue paid by third-parties for Tfue’s services. The suit also claims Faze uses illegal and anti-competitive provisions in the agreement to severely limit Tfue’s ability to compete in the marketplace.

In a video posted to YouTube on Wednesday, Tfue said he “didn’t know any better” when he signed the contract and he was an “idiot.”

“What I’m trying to do here is just serve justice to the esports community,” he said. “These kids are getting ripped off. They’re getting taken advantage of. These contracts are not OK.”

While Tfue said he can’t disclose what’s in the contract, he called on Faze Clan to release it publicly.

Faze owner Ricky Banks tweeted on Thursday the organization had “every intention on releasing the contract.”

“I have nothing to hide and I’ve made the mistake of allowing shit people to run my business. We’ve solved those issues and are trying our best. The contract was trash. There’s no denying that,” he said. “We will release all the contracts we’ve since offered Tfue to try and make this right. Stay tuned for that. Trust me, nobody on this planet wanted him to sign a new healthy contract more than I did. ‘Cause then at least we’d still have Turner in Faze. And we’d still be homies.”