×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Tetris 99’ Big Block DLC Delivers Two Paid Offline Modes

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Nintendo

Tetris 99” players have a new DLC which includes two new offline modes and soon the return of the Maximus Cup to enjoy, Nintendo announced via a press release Thursday.

The Big Block DLC for “Tetris 99” is a one-time purchase of $9.99, which includes two new modes that can be enjoyed offline: CPU Battle and Marathon.

CPU Battle plays similarly to the “Tetris 99” game, except instead of competing against 98 real, human players online, CPU Battle pits the user against 98 CPU opponents so that it can be played when the Nintendo Switch console is not connected to the internet.

The Marathon mode has players challenging themselves to get a higher and higher score in this ongoing mode.

CREDIT: Nintendo

The original, online mode of “Tetris 99” can be played by those who have a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Now, players not interested in buying a Nintendo Online Membership will be able to enjoy “Tetris 99” with the one-time DLC purchase.

Related

Nintendo also announced the return of its free event, the Maximus Cup.

The “Tetris 99” third Maximus Cup is taking place May 17 at 12 a.m. PT, until May 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Players who collect at least 100 points within the three-day period will unlock an in-game theme which is retro-inspired: a theme based on the original Game Boy “Tetris.”

The higher players place, the more points earned. Here’s the points breakdown for placing in the competition:

Placement         Points
1st              100
2nd                50
3rd                30
4th – 10th                20
11th – 30th                10
31st – 50th                  5
51st – 80th                  2
81st –  99th                  0

So, if you don’t win at first, keep trying, as players in the top 80 in a match will at least earn some points.

Participation in the Maximus Cup requires a Nintendo Online Membership, because players will compete against other players.

The Big Block DLC for “Tetris 99” is available now via the Nintendo eShop.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Gaming

  • 'MediEvil' Comes Back From the Dead

    'MediEvil' Comes Back From the Dead This October

    Sony’s “MediEvil” remake for the PlayStation 4 is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween, the publisher announced during its State of Play livestream on Thursday. Sony gave fans an extended look at the game in a new story trailer during the broadcast. The original hack-and-slash title came out on the first [...]

  • Sony Reminds Everyone the 'Final Fantasy

    Sony Reminds Everyone the 'Final Fantasy VII' Remake Still Exists

    Sony gave fans a new glimpse at its upcoming “Final Fantasy VII” remake during its PlayStation State of Play livestream on Thursday. The teaser video shows protagonist Cloud’s first encounter with flower girl Aerith. We also get a shot or two of AVALANCHE leader Barrett and his fellow eco-terrorists Jessie and Biggs. Yes, Sephiroth is [...]

  • 'Monster Hunter: World' Expansion 'Iceborne' Gets

    'Monster Hunter: World' Expansion 'Iceborne' Gets Sept. 6 Release Date

    Updated: “Monster Hunter: World’s” massive expansion, “Iceborne,” is coming out on Sept. 6, Sony revealed during its PlayStation State of Play livestream on Thursday. As the name implies, “Iceborne” introduces a new snowy environment called Hoarfrost Reach that’s reportedly the largest region in the game so far. Naturally, it’s filled with new monsters, quests, and [...]

  • NetherRealm Investigating Worker Concerns After Studio-Wide

    NetherRealm Investigating Worker Concerns After Studio-Wide Meeting

    NetherRealm Studios is in the process of collecting employee concerns and reportedly cut back on overtime hours in the past week, a current employee tells Variety. The current employee, who has asked to remain anonymous, said that a studio-wide meeting was held on Thursday following the aftermath of last week, when employees and contractors spoke [...]

  • Watch's PlayStation's State of Play Livestream

    Watch's PlayStation's State of Play Livestream Here

    Sony is holding a new PlayStation State of Play on Thursday, May 9 at 3 p.m Pacific. The livestream will last about 10 minutes, according to the PlayStation Blog, and fans can watch it here on Variety. PlayStation Worldwide Studios will give an extended look at the upcoming “MediEvil” remake. The original hack-and-slash adventure game [...]

  • Ubisoft Officially Unveils 'Tom Clancy's Ghost

    Ubisoft Officially Unveils 'Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint'

    “Breakpoint” is officially the next title in the “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon” tactical shooter franchise, and it’s coming out on Oct. 4, publisher Ubisoft revealed in a livestream on Thursday. It takes place on a remote island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean called Auroa, Ubisoft said. Skell Technology — the fictional company that [...]

  • Yet Another Oculus Reorg: Facebook Changes

    Facebook Reshuffles Oculus Leadership

    Facebook made some changes to the leadership of its virtual reality unit official Thursday, announcing that former Oculus head Hugo Barra is transitioning into a role focused in interacting with outside partners. His job will be filled by Eric Tseng, who had been director of AR/VR product management at the company. “He is the right [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad