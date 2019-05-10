‘Tetris 99’ Big Block DLC Delivers Two Paid Offline Modes

“Tetris 99” players have a new DLC which includes two new offline modes and soon the return of the Maximus Cup to enjoy, Nintendo announced via a press release Thursday.

The Big Block DLC for “Tetris 99” is a one-time purchase of $9.99, which includes two new modes that can be enjoyed offline: CPU Battle and Marathon.

CPU Battle plays similarly to the “Tetris 99” game, except instead of competing against 98 real, human players online, CPU Battle pits the user against 98 CPU opponents so that it can be played when the Nintendo Switch console is not connected to the internet.

The Marathon mode has players challenging themselves to get a higher and higher score in this ongoing mode.

CREDIT: Nintendo

The original, online mode of “Tetris 99” can be played by those who have a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Now, players not interested in buying a Nintendo Online Membership will be able to enjoy “Tetris 99” with the one-time DLC purchase.

Nintendo also announced the return of its free event, the Maximus Cup.

The “Tetris 99” third Maximus Cup is taking place May 17 at 12 a.m. PT, until May 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Players who collect at least 100 points within the three-day period will unlock an in-game theme which is retro-inspired: a theme based on the original Game Boy “Tetris.”

The higher players place, the more points earned. Here’s the points breakdown for placing in the competition:

Placement Points 1st 100 2nd 50 3rd 30 4th – 10th 20 11th – 30th 10 31st – 50th 5 51st – 80th 2 81st – 99th 0

So, if you don’t win at first, keep trying, as players in the top 80 in a match will at least earn some points.

Participation in the Maximus Cup requires a Nintendo Online Membership, because players will compete against other players.

The Big Block DLC for “Tetris 99” is available now via the Nintendo eShop.