Tesla Adds ‘Super Breakout,’ ‘2048’ to Its Car Dashboards

Some Tesla owners can now play two more video games on their car dashboards. The company is rolling out a new software update this week that adds “2048” and “Super Breakout” to its roster of “TeslAtari” titles.

TeslAtari updates inbound! Look for Super Breakout and more in the latest software update which will begin rolling out later this week 🕹 — Tesla (@Tesla) April 4, 2019

“2048” is a sliding block puzzle game created by Italian web developer Gabriele Cirulli in 2014. It’s played on a 4×4 grid with numbered tiles. Each turn, a new tile appears in an empty spot on the board with the number 2 or 4, and the player must move them around to create the number 2048. The then-19-year-old Cirulli reportedly created the game in a single weekend. It became a viral success and influenced a number of clones.

“Super Breakout,” meanwhile, is an Atari classic first released in arcades in September 1978. It plays similarly to its predecessor, “Breakout,” where the goal is to smash through a layer of bricks at the top of the screen using a ball and paddle.

“Super Breakout” and “2048” join Atari classics “Missile Command,” “Asteroids,” “Centipede,” and “Lunar Lander.” Tesla added those titles to its Model S, Model X, and Model 3 cars in August 2018.

As usual, Tesla said the games are only playable when its cars are parked.