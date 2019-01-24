×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

China Ends Freeze on Game Approvals for Tencent and NetEase, but No Big Titles Yet

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Chinese regulators approved two games from Tencent and one from NetEase on Thursday, ending a nearly yearlong freeze on the two gaming giants. But the blockbuster titles “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” or “Fortnite” still failed to make the grade in the world’s largest gaming market.

China’s State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and TV approved 95 new games in the fourth such batch of approvals since mid-December, according to a list published on its official website. The list brings the total number of titles approved for distribution to just 353 since the process was halted last March – a stark contrast to previous years, with regulators approving 716 games last January alone.

In a blow to Tencent, regulators did not greenlight the company’s two key titles, “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” and “Fortnite,” keeping Tencent shut out from a potential source of major new income. Instead, they approved two educational mobile games: “Folding Fan,” which seeks to cultivate an appreciation in players for the craftsmanship of traditional Chinese fans, and “Wood Joints,” about building traditional Chinese furniture.

Related

“Nowadays, young people have totally no concept of the good things in our traditional culture,” the creator of “Wood Joints” says in a trailer for the app, which cuts to quotes from its young developers exclaiming over how much they’d already learned about wooden furniture-making.

The two approved mobile games “are not high revenue-generating titles,” said Daniel Ahmad, an analyst at Niko Partners, a consulting firm focused on Asian gaming.

Though it remains to be seen whether “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” and “Fortnite” will eventually gain approval, “the overall situation looks a lot more positive for Tencent right now as game approvals begin to ramp up,” Ahmad told Variety.

Tencent, the world’s largest gaming company, was able to weather the storm of the past year thanks to a strong pipeline of games approved prior to the freeze. The company was able to release the titles after the freeze began, a number of which broke into the top 10 charts.

The game approved for NetEase is a MMORPG war game whose name roughly translates to “War in Spring and Autumn.” It is set in the historic Spring and Autumn period in China that ran from about 770 B.C. to 480 BC.

China is home to 620 million game players, who last year shelled out $37.9 billion on online games, according to market research company Newzoo.

Regulators are believed to be working through a backlog of more than 7,000 games. Ahmad expects it will take about six months to clear through the pile, with games being ruled on in the order that they were submitted. He said more titles would probably be approved this month.

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

More Gaming

  • 'Cyberpunk 2077' Creative Director Joins Blizzard

    'Cyberpunk 2077' Creative Director Leaves CD Projekt Red to Join Blizzard

    CD Projekt Red creative director Sebastian Stepien left the Polish game studio earlier this year for a role as creative director for Blizzard Entertainment, according to recent changes to the developer’s LinkedIn page spotted by one user on the ResetEra forum. Over a nearly 13 year career with CD Projekt Red, Stepien rose through the [...]

  • China Ends Freeze on Game Approvals

    China Ends Freeze on Game Approvals for Tencent and NetEase, but No Big Titles Yet

    Chinese regulators approved two games from Tencent and one from NetEase on Thursday, ending a nearly yearlong freeze on the two gaming giants. But the blockbuster titles “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” or “Fortnite” still failed to make the grade in the world’s largest gaming market. China’s State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and TV approved 95 [...]

  • Rapper, Songwriter BlocBoy JB Sues 'Fortnite'

    Rapper, Songwriter BlocBoy JB Sues 'Fortnite' Creator Over 'Shoot' Dance

    BlocBoy JB is joining the ranks of performers suing Epic Games for a dance move. In this case, James “BlocBoy JB” Baker filed suit against the “Fortnite” creator for the game’s use of his “shoot” dance, a dance move he created in his music video for “Shoot.” The dance move is called “hype” in the [...]

  • Spaces Terminatro VR Experience Goes Live

    Comcast-Backed Spaces Launches San Jose Location With 'Terminator' VR Experience

    Comcast-backed virtual reality startup Spaces is getting ready to open its second California location in San Jose next month: The company has teamed up with Cinemark to open a new VR center at the Century 20 Oakridge and XD theatre in San Jose on February 8. The new Cinemark Spaces center will open with “Fight for [...]

  • 'Farming Simulator' Esports League Promises Big

    'Farming Simulator' Esports League Promises Big Prizes, New Game Mode

    “Farming Simulator” is getting its own esports league and a new competitive game mode to match, according to an announcement made Wednesday via the game’s official website. The decision to make an esports league around the farming game comes after the “Farming Simulator” Championship’s first season was held in 2018. The Championship will become a [...]

  • PS Now Coming to New European

    PS Now Coming to New European Territories Later This Year

    Sony is rolling out PlayStation Now service to new territories across Europe later this year, it announced on the European PlayStation Blog on Wednesday. Gamers in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Sweden will soon get access to over 600 PS4, PS3, and PS2 titles. Sony will confirm launch dates for those regions soon, [...]

  • Crackle - To Win it All

    Sony Crackle Nabs 'Rainbow Six Siege' Esports Documentary Streaming Rights

    Sony Crackle has secured exclusive streaming rights to Ubisoft’s esports documentary “To Win it All: The Road to The Six Invitational,” following three pro players of “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” shooter as they head to the title’s biggest tournament of the year. The free streaming network is slated to bow the documentary Friday, Jan. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad