×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tencent, NetEase Shut Out Again in New Batch of Games Approved by China

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: PUBG Corp./Tencent

Chinese regulators Tuesday issued a new list of online games approved for release, but the country’s two biggest gaming companies were once again shut out, stoking concerns of prolonged troubles for the industry’s top players.

Neither NetEase nor Tencent had products on the list of 93 new games granted licenses by the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio Film and TV. Instead, smaller rivals got the green light. This is only the third such batch of approvals since authorities in December ended a freeze that lasted the majority of last year.

“It’s certainly rather surprising that [Netease and Tencent] haven’t been included yet,” said Daniel Ahmad, an analyst at Niko Partners, a consulting firm focused on Asian gaming. But he added that there is “nothing at this point to suggest they are being singled out or that their games won’t ultimately be approved.”

Most likely, analysts say, approvals are being granted simply in “first come, first served” order, based on when the games were submitted.

China is the world’s largest gaming market, with 620 million gamers who last year spent some $37.9 billion on online games, according to market research company Newzoo. That didn’t stop authorities from putting the industry on ice last March amid an administrative restructuring and a push to curb violent content and gaming addiction. Early last month, the country also established an “ethics committee” to vet online gaming content.

Related

The freeze has prevented Tencent from being able to make money off its most popular games in China, including “Fortnite” and the South Korean battle royale-type game “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.” The tech company, which produces and distributes its own games as well as those from other companies, saw its stock-market valuation tumble by billions of dollars at one point last year. On Tuesday, shares fell nearly 2%.

China has thus far approved just 257 games since December, among them 238 mobile games, 18 PC games, and one console game. The number is a drastic downturn from past years: In January 2017, it approved 716, Reuters said.

It will take regulators a long time to work through a backlog of more than 7,000 games, Newzoo financial analyst Michiel Buijsman told Variety. Authorities have confirmed that they plan to process around 3,000 games in 2019, although in years past, they were able to get through between 7,000 and 8,000, Buijsman said.

“Given the current speed of new game approval, the backlog of games waiting for licensing, and the government’s stricter control over game content, we estimate it could take two to three years before the Chinese games industry stabilizes,” Buijsman said.

Impact of the freeze on consumer spending has so far been “relatively minor,” he said, as Chinese users were able to continue playing approved games. But many gaming companies were forced to lay off employees, and smaller studios lacking the robust pipelines of their larger competitors have had to shut down entirely.

The small companies that survived were the ones able to bring their games overseas to the wider Asia market, Ahmad said. Nevertheless, “consolidation will be one of the big things of 2019.”

Though the resumption of approvals was a “huge relief” for the industry, Ahmad estimated that it would take regulators about six months to clear out the backlog from last year. He anticipates that the PC games market won’t rebound until 2020, but that mobile will begin to recover as soon as this year “just because of how much momentum there still is” in the sector.

An unnamed NetEase exec told Reuters that Tencent and NetEase would likely have to wait until after the Chinese New Year holiday that concludes Feb. 10 to see any movement on their approvals.

Neither company replied to Variety’s requests for comment.

Popular on Variety

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

More Gaming

  • It's Time For Another 'Punisher' Video

    It's Time For Another 'Punisher' Video Game

    Last year saw the release of the most recent iteration of a Spidey game, “Marvel’s Spider-Man,” developed by Insomniac Games. “Marvel’s Spider-Man” smashed all kinds of records. It dethroned “God of War” as the fastest-selling Sony-exclusive of all time and it achieved launch month sales 37% higher than the launch month sales of every previous [...]

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls In to 'Donkey

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls in to 'Donkey Kong 64' Charity Stream

    U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a surprise appearance during a Twitch streamer’s “Donkey Kong 64” charity marathon this weekend. Hbomberguy, whose real name is Harry Brewis, was raising money for Mermaids, a U.K.-based nonprofit that supports children with gender dysphoria. He apparently did this out of “spite,” according to a YouTube video announcing the event. [...]

  • Continent-Wide Tournaments for 'Super Smash' and

    Continent-Wide Tournaments for 'Super Smash' and 'Splatoon 2' Coming

    Upcoming tournaments for hit Switch titles “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” and “Splatoon 2” were announced by Nintendo on Tuesday. The North America Inkling Open 2019 and the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate North America Open 2019 both start next month, and will draw players to compete in the online versions of the popular Nintendo Switch titles. [...]

  • 'Diablo Junior': Inside Short Lived 'Pokemon'-inspired,

    'Diablo Junior': Inside Short Lived 'Pokemon'-inspired, Pre-'Diablo Immortal' Mobile Game

    Some 16 years before the announcement of “Diablo Immortal,” Blizzard’s dungeon hunting, hack-and-slash series nearly went on the go. Not on mobile phones – that tech wasn’t there. Rather, Diablo almost came to life on a Nintendo platform. Were it not for a changing of the guard within Blizzard, an equivalent of a “Pokemon”-inspired “Diablo” [...]

  • 'PUBG Mobile' Royale Pass Season 5

    'PUBG Mobile' Royale Pass Season Five Live With New Weapons, Cosmetics

    “PUBG Mobile” is getting a hefty free update on both iOS and Android with Royale Pass Season five. Available now via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the free 0.10.5 update brings new premium outfits as well as a selection of player emotes. The Adventurer Set, Roaring Dragon Set, Dragon Hunter Set, Sky [...]

  • Bungie Hints At Possible 'Destiny' Future

    Bungie Hints at Possible 'Destiny' Future in Weekly Update

    In Bungie’s weekly blog series, franchise director Luke Smith outlined what “Destiny’s” future could look like. Smith discussed some of the game’s short and long-term goals for the future, lining out plans to continue building content promised for the game’s Annual Pass as well as the company’s overall commitment to “Destiny” as a franchise. First, [...]

  • Facebook Logo

    Release of Docs to Reveal How Facebook Made Money Off Children

    Documents related to a 2012 lawsuit against Facebook in which children, sometimes unwittingly, spent their parents’ money on games via the social site will be unsealed, according to a Monday ruling from the United States District Court. The court gave Facebook ten days to file unredacted documents in accordance with the ruling. The 2012 lawsuit [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad