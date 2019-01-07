×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Episode 3’ Trailer Brings Back Young Clem and Lee

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

09The latest trailer for “The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Episode Three” hints at an appearance by a young Clementine and a long lost friend from the very first season of the series.

(Spoilers ahead)

The trailer for “Episode 3 – Broken Toys” begins as Clem, still accompanied by AJ, wakes a tied-up raider foe with a bucket of water to the face. As AJ watches on, a now-hardened and adolescent Clem tortures the man with a lit cigar for information on the whereabouts of her people.

In a later scene a blood-soaked Clem and a group of cohorts walk among the walking dead, and remain unnoticed by the roving herd.

But the biggest surprise is an appearance by Lee, the protagonist of “The Walking Dead: Season One”. In the trailer’s final scene, a young Clem and Lee are in an open train car as it travels across the state. While Lee’s character remains off-camera, his voice and his use of nickname for Clem – “sweetpea” – suggest it is indeed him. It’s unclear how he will piece in to the story, but the scene appears to be part of a flashback.

“The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Episode 3” is the first game in the long-running Telltale series to be developed by Skybound Entertainment, a studio founded by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman.

Related

In the wake of catastrophic layoffs at Telltale Games, Skybound announced plans to take over development from the studio of the final episodes of the series. The studio is working with members of the original Telltale team to finish the story, the studio told Variety in October.

Telltale Gameslaying off of nearly all of its 274 employees without notice, severance pay, and less than a week’s worth of health care came just a day after two potential investors walked away from funding talks. Companies AMC and Smilegate were in discussion over investing into Telltale Games – a deal that Telltale management had been working on to save the company – only to drop out, leading to Telltale’s essential closure.

“The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Episode 3: Broken Toys” will release on all platforms Jan. 15, 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More Gaming

  • Halo: Infinite

    'Halo' Boss 'Extremely Happy' With 'Infinite's' Multiplayer

    “Halo Infinite” was revealed at E3 2018 and an official release date is still a ways off, but “Halo” franchise creative director Frank O’Connor recently said he’s “extremely happy” with how its multiplayer is shaping up. O’Connor talked about some of the design decisions going into “Infinite’s” multiplayer during a lengthy Twitter thread on Saturday. [...]

  • ASUS Unveils New Zephyrus Laptop Among

    ASUS Unveils New Zephyrus Laptop Among Gaming Lineup

    ASUS revealed an improved version of its Zephyrus gaming laptop, as well as a new desktop replacement and gaming peripherals at CES 2019, according to a series of press releases. First up, let’s take a look at the new ROG Zephyrus S GX701, and how it’s improving upon the GX501. The new GX701 boasts an i7 [...]

  • 'Alien: Blackout' is a Survival Horror

    'Alien: Blackout' Is a Survival Horror Mobile Game Starring Amanda Ripley

    “Alien: Blackout” is a mobile game in development from FoxNext Games, D3 Go!, and Rival Games that puts players in the boots of Amanda Ripley aboard an alien-infested Weyland-Yutani space station. In the game, players need to guide their crew to safety and avoid encounters with the alien. The game will be available for download on [...]

  • Razer's Smallest Ever Gaming Laptops Get

    Razer's Smallest Ever Gaming Laptops Get A Big Graphics Boost

    Razer’s line of pint-size 15.6″ Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops is getting an update that will see graphical performance increase with the addition of a new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series GPU, the company announced on Sunday. The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model gaming laptop will be available for purchase starting at $2,299 on Jan. 29. [...]

  • Meet the Razer Raptor, Razer's First

    Meet the Razer Raptor, Razer's First 27-Inch Gaming Monitor

    Razer Announced its first 27-inch gaming monitor, the Razer Raptor, following an unveiling of an early-design-phase model at this year’s CES 2019. Production units are slated to release later this year for $699.99 MSRP. The Razer Raptor will feature custom calibrated WQHD (2560×1440) IPS Edge-to-Edge panel and AMD Radeon FreeSync adaptive sync technology with a [...]

  • Blizzard Confirms Female 'Overwatch' Contenders Player

    Blizzard Confirms Female 'Overwatch' Contenders Player Is Imposter

    “Overwatch” Contenders team Second Wind announced a recently signed female player known as Ellie was, in fact, an imposter. In a statement released over Twitter, Second Wind says they were notified by Blizzard of news that their former teammate, known as Ellie, “was not who they claimed to be… and discovered that the Ellie account [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad