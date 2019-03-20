Final Episode of Telltale’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Arrives Mar. 26

Clementine’s journey is coming to an end after seven years. The final episode of Telltale Games’ “The Walking Dead,” called “Take Us Back,” arrives Mar. 26 on consoles and PC.

“It’s time for the end. After years of fighting to survive, Clementine is now the leader of a community of lost children, and they’re depending on her to get them home safe,” says Skybound Games, which took over development of the series after Telltale’s sudden closure last year. “In the aftermath of an explosive mission, fire, chaos, the living and the dead all stand in her way. Can Clementine be the savior they need? Her story comes to a dramatic and heart-wrenching climax in this final episode. The night will be over soon…”

When Telltale Games shuttered in September 2018, “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Games stepped in to finish the last two episodes of the adventure series. The studio was created in 2018 by Skybound Entertainment to turn intellectual properties like “The Walking Dead” into video games.

About 274 Telltale employees were left without jobs and no severance pay or health insurance after two potential investors, AMC and Smilegate, reportedly walked away from funding talks. After the layoffs, Telltale temporarily kept about two dozen employees to finish porting its “Minecraft: Story Mode” for Netflix, while Skybound worked on “The Walking Dead.”

Shortly after the studio’s closure, a former employee filed a lawsuit on behalf of everyone who was let go, claiming that Telltale violated state and federal labor laws when it failed to give proper notice about the mass layoffs.