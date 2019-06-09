‘Tales of Arise’ Coming 2020

Microsoft debuted a new trailer for the upcoming “Halo Infinite” Sunday at E3. The game will launch alongside Scarlett, the next Xbox console, during 2020’s holiday season. This story is developing. The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is [...]
"Commander Lilith & The Fight for Sanctuary' is the next DLC coming to "Borderlands 2," it was announced Sunday during the Xbox E3 conference. "Commander Lilith & The Fight For Sanctuary," available now, features new heads and skins, an increased level cap, and new effervescent loot tier. The new Gearbox Software release follows Lilith, a
"Elden Ring," the long-rumored collaboration between "Game of Thrones" author George R. R. Martin and "Dark Souls" creator Hidetaka Miyazaki, was unveiled at the Xbox E3 Briefing.
"Tales of Arise" was officially announced with an exciting new trailer at the Xbox E3 Briefing on Sunday. An accidental leak of Bandai Namco titles earlier in the week cued us into the next "Tales of" game, but now it's official. The game has a new trailer and an approximate release of 2020.
Microsoft officially unveiled its next-generation gaming console during the Xbox E3 2019 press conference on Sunday. Currently dubbed "Project Scarlett," it's coming out during the holiday 2020 season alongside the next major "Halo" title. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer appeared on stage to make the announcement, where he stressed that a gaming console should be
"Phantasy Star Online 2" is one of Japan's biggest online role-playing games and it's finally coming to North America on Xbox One, Microsoft announced during the Xbox E3 2019 press conference on Sunday. The Sega MMO first launched in Japan in 2012. The western version includes all previously released content and stories, Microsoft said.
Microsoft showed off a new trailer for "Gears 5," one of this year's biggest Xbox exclusives, at E3 on Saturday. The game will launch Sept. 10 on Xbox One and PC.