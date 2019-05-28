×
‘Katamari Damacy’ Creator, Too Kyo Games Set to Keynote BitSummit

CREDIT: BitSummit

Katamari Damacy” creator Keita Takahashi and Too Kyo Games will deliver the keynote speeches for the upcoming BitSummit, an annual indie game festival held in Japan, according to a press release.

BitSummit 7 Spirits is coming to Kyoto on June 1 and 2, the seventh year of the event which showcases independent games. The lineup for the event, released Tuesday, boasts more than 100 games coming to the show, and a floor map of where all the indie publishers and other attendees coming to BitSummit will be stationed was unveiled as well.

Takahashi will deliver the keynote on Saturday along with Shuhei Yoshida, who is the president of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios. Takahashi is perhaps best known for the aforementioned cult classic “Katamari Damacy” as well as “Noby Noby Boy.” He is also the developer behind “Crankin’s Time Travel Adventure,” a game for a recently-announced upcoming console called the Playdate.

Takahashi is also working on a game coming out later this year called “Wattam,” which is a playful looking title in which the player can befriend over 100 characters.

“Wattam” seems to be a key point of the speech, according to the description of the talk given on the schedule, which is on the BitSummit website.

“Flexiblity in Publishing – Two industry Giants, Shuhei Yoshida and Keita Takahashi talk about how ‘Wattam’ initially started as an SIE title before moving on to a different direction,” the description states.

On Sunday, Too Kyo Games, which includes former developers of “Danganropa,” will also give a keynote at the event.

Other guests coming to the next BitSummit include Platinum Games, Kris Piotrowski of Capy Games, and also Koji “IGA” Igarashi (developer of “Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night). For the full lineup, be sure to check out the official event website.

BitSummit 7 Spirits is coming to Miyako Messe in Kyoto on June 1 and 2, and tickets are available now via E-Plus.

