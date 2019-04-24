Supercell Teams With Internet Matters to Promote Child Safety Online

Supercell is teaming up with nonprofit organization Internet Matters to help ensure children have a safe and happy experience while playing online, Internet Matters announced in a blog post on Wednesday.

The two will give families new advice and resources to help their children navigate the gaming world safely. Those resources will be available in five different languages, Internet Matters said, including English, Mandarin, French, Spanish, and German.

Supercell is currently one of the world’s leading mobile game developers. Its real-time strategy title “Clash Royale” has grossed an estimated $2.5 billion on the App Store and Google Play in just over three years, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. Its 2012 strategy game “Clash of Clans” made an estimated $3.2 billion in its first three years. Meanwhile, the freemium arena fighter “Brawl Stars,” which launched in 2017, managed to surpass $150 million in global spending in its first 90 days.

Jessica Hollmeier, Supercell’s anti-fraud and user safety lead, said the developer is excited that “the partnership will address parents’ need for resources that help them ensure their children consume games in a healthy, fun and responsible way.”

A recent Internet Matters survey found gaming is the second activity parents are most concerned about when their kids use the internet. Watching videos was the first. About 49% of the parents surveyed admitted their biggest worry is contact from strangers.

“With the rise of online and mobile gaming we’ve seen a real demand from parents who want to know more about how to manage their children’s online gaming and keep them safe whilst playing,” said Carolyn Bunting, CEO of Internet Matters. “We are delighted to be working with an organisation who is on the cutting edge of mobile gaming technology that shares our vision for improving children’s digital wellbeing.”