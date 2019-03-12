×
Supercell’s ‘Brawl Stars’ Surpasses $150 Million in 90 Days

Supercell’s “Brawl Stars” has only been out on the mobile market for 90 days, but it’s already surpassed $150 million in global spending, according to Sensor Tower.

The analyst firm estimates that the game had reached over $100 million in terms of gross revenue already by its two month launch anniversary, stemming mainly from players in the United States. The region represents 22 percent of all the game’s spending, or an estimated $33 million.

South Korea is the game’s second largest market, contributing 17 percent of the game’s total revenue, or $22.5 million. It took first place in February, however, with $11.4 million in spending that month compared to the United States’ $9.1 million. Broken all down, “Brawl Stars” has taken in around $1.7 million per day since its December launch.

The game has been extremely popular since launch, as it’s amassed over 75 million installs as of its official 90-day mark of having been available to download. Around 8.7 million stem from U.S. players, with Brazil taking the spot for the second highest number with 7.7 million. South Korea took second place for February at 1.4 million.

“Brawl Stars” is a freemium multiplayer mobile arena game that pits players (brawlers) against each other as they battle for supremacy. There are 23 brawlers in-game that come in various rarity types, and part of the game is collecting these characters and their special abilities. It’s currently available on both iOS and Android.

