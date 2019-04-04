‘Super Meat Boy Forever’ to Miss April Launch Window

“Super Meat Boy Forever” is going to miss its April launch window, developer Team Meat announced on Thursday.

“We’ve been knocking out the last bits of ‘Super Meat Boy Forever’ at record speeds while keeping a healthy and sustainable pace,” the developer tweeted. “We are going to keep that pace, which means we will not hit our April 2019 release. Sorry about that. We could have sacrificed our minds, bodies, and social lives to make April 2019 but that’s stupid. Team Meat isn’t some studio owned by an Evil Asshat corporation that has say over what we do and how we do it. We are fortunate enough to have control over how we work and we choose not to run ourselves into the ground.”

“Super Meat Boy Forever” was originally supposed to be an endless runner on mobile platforms. But, Team Meat eventually decided to turn it into a full-fledged sequel to their hit 2010 platformer. That game was lauded by critics for its precise controls, challenging gameplay, and retro aesthetic. It was also a commercial success, selling over one million copies by 2012.

“Super Meat Boy Forever” is now coming to mobile, PC, and consoles “after, but not too far after, April 2019.” Team Meat said it will reveal a concrete launch date for the game when it releases the next teaser trailer.