Watch the ‘Super Mario Maker 2’ Nintendo Direct Here

Nintendo held a Direct livestream at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 15 to talk about its upcoming sequel “Super Mario Maker 2.” The presentation lasted about 15 minutes, and fans can watch it in the video player above.

Nintendo revealed it’s working on a new “Super Mario Maker” in February. The game comes out on Jun. 28 on the Nintendo Switch console and it features a ton of new customization options, a new story mode, multiplayer modes, and more. It also includes the iconic Angry Sun from “Super Mario Bros. 3,” along with slopes, new enemies, and new themes.

The “Super Mario Maker” franchise lets players create, upload, and share their own side-scrolling platforming levels using a robust set of in-game tools. The first title debuted on the Wii U in September 2015. By May 2016, players reportedly created over seven million courses worldwide.