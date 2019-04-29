×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New ‘Super Mario Maker 2’ Details Spotted in Japanese Poster

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Nintendo hid new details about “Super Mario Maker 2” in a new poster spotted at a Japanese electronics store.

Eagle-eyed Twitter users took note of some intriguing details that could be coming to the Nintendo Switch-exclusive sequel, including “Super Mario 3D World’s” Mewoser and Charvarrghs enemies as well as a new jungle-themed 8-bit world.

The screenshots posted to Twitter also reveal a Wiggler and a Thwomp in the jungle stage, a “Super Mario World” stage with rainbow platforms, Goombrats, and a variety of colorful pipes. There’s also an interesting look at Mario exploring space as if he were underwater, and finally the aforementioned “Super Mario 3D World” level.

Another Twitter user noted a segment of the poster that showed off a “Super Mario Bros. 3” level and a series of Piranha Plants. There’s also a user changing up the path a Piranha Creeper would walk down in a “Super Mario 3D World” level.

Obviously, since Nintendo hasn’t given any kind of official confirmation that these elements will indeed be coming to the game it’s hard to say what these images represent, but it certainly looks like plenty of new changes coming to the sequel to the popular Wii U level creator.

Related

Super Mario Maker 2” is a full-fledged sequel to the hit game that later debuted on the Nintendo 3DS, bringing a slew of new levels, characters, and abilities for users to lean on when creating challenging platforming stages to play and share with other “Mario” fans. It’s currently set to debut on Nintendo Switch on June 28.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Gaming

  • 'Katana Zero' Soaks in Era of

    'Katana Zero' Soaks in Era of Unfettered Capitalism, Naked Warmongering

    Video games first came into their own during the guilt-free excess of the late ‘80s, when the kinetic pleasures of the simple gameplay forms offered by the likes of “Mario” and “Zelda” sank their hooks into the general public. Since those supposedly-halcyon days, many games have lined up to worship at the altar of ‘80s [...]

  • New 'Borderlands 3' Twitch Extension Rewards

    New 'Borderlands 3' Twitch Extension Rewards Viewers With In-Game Loot

    “Borderlands” 3 developer Gearbox Software and publisher 2K are teaming up with Twitch to launch an official extension that gives viewers the opportunity to score in-game loot by interacting with streamers, they announced on Monday. The Borderlands 3 ECHOcast Twitch Extension launches on Wednesday, May 1 alongside the game’s first worldwide gameplay reveal. Content creators [...]

  • Yen Press Announces 'Sekiro: Shadows Die

    'Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice' Manga Spin-Off Inbound

    “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” is getting a spin-off manga in the form of “Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying.” “Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying” follows the “Sekiro” game character Hanbei the Undying as he goes up against Isshin Ashina, the Sword Saint. Ashina has world domination in his sights until he’s forced to clash [...]

  • The World of 'Alien' Comes To

    World of 'Alien' Comes To Life With Upcoming Tabletop RPG

    The world of “Alien” will soon be translated into an original tabletop role-playing game series, according to io9. “Tales From the Loop” creator Free League Publishing is working in tandem with 20th Century Fox to create a game set in the “Alien” universe set for release in 2019. “Alien: The Roleplaying Game” is an original [...]

  • World's First VR Bumper Cars Offer

    World's First VR Bumper Cars Offer Steampunk Experience

    The world’s first virtual reality bumper car attraction, Steampunk VR Scooter, was unveiled in Germany earlier this month, according to a press release. The attraction came to Erlebnispark Schloss Thurn theme park in Nuremberg on April 13, a combined effort from Qualisys and HolodeckVR— the latter working with VR Coaster to make use of unique [...]

  • Surreal Puzzler 'Figment' Explores The Subconscious

    Surreal Puzzler 'Figment' Explores Subconscious on PS4 This May

    Bedtime Digital Games’ surreal action puzzler “Figment” is coming to PlayStation 4 this May. The action-adventure game is set in a colorful universe filled with “music, humor, and a multilayered narrative.” It’s a game meant to explore the subconscious, where dreams are created, by asking where dreams themselves come from and what the world of [...]

  • 'Minecraft' Creator Excluded From Anniversary Due

    'Minecraft' Creator Excluded From Anniversary Due to 'Comments and Opinions' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Minecraft” creator Marcus “Notch” Persson, who sold the title to Microsoft for $2.5 billion in 2014, won’t be part of 10-year anniversary plans for the game because of his “comments and opinions,” Microsoft tells Variety. “His comments and opinions do not reflect those of Microsoft or Mojang and are not representative of ‘Minecraft,” a Microsoft [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad