You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels’ Coming to Nintendo Switch Online

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Corey Motta/Unsplash

“Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels,” originally released for Japan’s Famicon Disk System as “Super Mario Bros. 2” in 1986 before making its way to North America, is one of three original NES system games coming to Nintendo Switch Online on April 10.

The notoriously difficult Mario title will be joined by “Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream,” a retro boxing game originally known as “Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!!” The fictional character Mr. Dream would go on to replace Tyson after Nintendo’s license to use Mike Tyson as a character expired in 1990. Also coming to Switch Online is “Star Soldier,” an arcade-style shoot-em-up from 1986 which sees players attempt to stop a galactic invasion.

These three new games join the growing library of classic NES games in the Nintendo Switch Online collection which currently consists of dozens of games, including “Super Mario Bros. 3,” “Donkey Kong,” and “The Legend of Zelda,” among many others. Last month Nintendo introduced classic action-adventure games “Kid Icarus” and “StarTropics” to the system. The subscription service launched in September 2018 and costs $20 annually.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Gaming

  • 'Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels'

    'Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels' Coming to Nintendo Switch Online

    “Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels,” originally released for Japan’s Famicon Disk System as “Super Mario Bros. 2” in 1986 before making its way to North America, is one of three original NES system games coming to Nintendo Switch Online on April 10. The notoriously difficult Mario title will be joined by “Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. [...]

  • BioWare Refutes Report of Forced Crunch

    BioWare Refutes Report of Forced Crunch in 'Anthem' Development

    BioWare refuted reports of forced crunch in the development of “Anthem” in a blog post on Tuesday but acknowledged it was looking into the game’s development and that there is room to improve. The company released the statement in response to a Kotaku article about the development of the online action-RPG. “Anthem’s” years-long development cycle [...]

  • Dave & Buster's Gets a 'Star

    'Star Trek: Dark Remnant' VR Experience Goes Live at Dave & Buster's

    Dave & Buster’s is doubling down on virtual reality: The gaming restaurant chain launched a new “Star Trek” VR experience at 122 of its locations across North America Tuesday that allows players to rescue the “Enterprise” from space debris and evil Klingons. “Star Trek: Dark Remnant” puts up to 4 players aboard the U.S.S. Galileo, [...]

  • 'God's Trigger' Trailer Shows Off Brutal,

    'God's Trigger' Trailer Shows Off Brutal, Stylish Combat

    Techland and One More Level’s upcoming top-down co-op shooter “God’s Trigger” is a stylish buffet of violence and supernatural powers in its latest trailer. The trailer shows off angel Harry and demon Judy as they take on the world around them, utilizing seven unique abilities that can be upgraded, customized, and combined with others to [...]

  • Reddit

    Gaming Subreddit Shut Down on April Fool's to Protest Bigotry

    The r/games subreddit temporarily closed on April Fool’s Day, but it wasn’t a prank. It chose to go offline to draw attention to the bigotry and vitriolic attacks it says are a pervasive issue on the site and in the gaming community as a whole. “Though certain memes (such as ‘gamers rise up’) surrounding gaming [...]

  • Romero Games is Developing A Strategy

    Romero Games Is Developing a Strategy Game With Paradox Interactive

    Romero Games is partnering with Paradox Interactive for a new strategy game, which is set to be revealed at E3 2019. The game is said to be based on an original IP, and there’s plenty of speculation already brewing about what it could potentially be over at the official Paradox Interactive forums. Brenda Romero took [...]

  • How 'No Man's Sky VR' Uses

    How 'No Man's Sky VR' Uses Retooled Controls and UI

    “No Man’s Sky” is getting full VR support for PlayStation VR and PC users this summer, and the official PlayStation Blog details how it will shake out. Social media manager Justin Massongill shared his experience with the virtual reality demo on PlayStation VR, utilizing dual PS Move motion controllers. The interface has been retooled to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad