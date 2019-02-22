×
Avalanche Studios’ Co-Founder Departing in April

CREDIT: Avalanche Studios

Cristofer Sundberg, co-founder of Avalanche studios, announced his upcoming departure from the company via Twitter on Thursday.

Sundberg, the chief creative officer, will leave in April, after 16 years. He originally founded the studio alongside Linus Blomberg, the chief technical officer of Avalanche. Sundberg will leave behind a studio which created the notable “Just Cause” series and “Mad Max.” The studio also published “TheHunter”games, which are a series of hunting simulation games.

“I just announced to the team here at [Avalanche Studios] that I will be leaving the company at the end of April,” Sundberg wrote in a tweet.”The studio I founded in my kitchen, built, ran and loved for 16 years, working together with fantastic individuals and teams.”

The studio released “Just Cause 4” in December of last year, which received mixed reviews.

Looking ahead, Avalanche Studios is working with Id Software on the upcoming Bethesda Softworks-published title “Rage 2,” which is coming in May, but has a new pre-beta trailer which was revealed last week.

Sundberg is not the only high profile video game industry veteran leaving a familiar role in April. On Thursday, Nintendo of America president and chief operating officer Reggie Fils-Aime announced his retirement from the company. He is bringing his 15 years with Nintendo to a close on April 15.

