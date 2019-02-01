×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Throw Adorable Hadoukens With Mini ‘Street Fighter II’ Arcade Machine

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: New Wave Toys

A miniature “Street Fighter II” arcade machine is now available for pre-order from New Wave Toys, the company announced via press release Friday.

The Street Fighter II x RepliCade is a miniature replica of the original arcade machine, scaled down to one-sixth of the original size. It’s only 12 inches tall and has a 3.5-inch LCD screen, but it’s fully playable (and rechargeable). Officially licensed by Capcom, the mini arcade cabinet includes “Street Fighter II: Champion Edition” and “Super Street Fighter II Turbo.” One or two players can play using the USB mini fight stick, or can opt to plug in their own USB game controller, according to the press release. The cabinet has a helpful little spot in the back to store the fight stick, pictured below.

 

While the replica sells for $119.99 when it releases this summer, it is available for pre-order this month for a discounted $99.99. The orders will ship out on “July 1, 2019, or within 90 days of that date,” according to the company’s website.

While a tiny screen and fight stick might not be the ideal way to play “Street Fighter” for some, it does seem like the RepliCade would be a unique collector’s item. In particular, the attention that was purportedly put into recreating the item, as described by New Wave’s website description:

“Every detail in these amazing works of arcade art has been painstakingly reproduced, including the wooden cabinet in perfect profile, control panel with reproduced PlayScale controls, illuminated marquee and cabinet accents, diecast metal coin door with a secret stash box, and professionally reproduced cabinet artwork.”

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Gaming

  • Throw Adorable Hadoukens With Mini 'Street

    Throw Adorable Hadoukens With Mini 'Street Fighter II' Arcade Machine

    A miniature “Street Fighter II” arcade machine is now available for pre-order from New Wave Toys, the company announced via press release Friday. The Street Fighter II x RepliCade is a miniature replica of the original arcade machine, scaled down to one-sixth of the original size. It’s only 12 inches tall and has a 3.5-inch [...]

  • The Division 2

    Ubisoft Apologizes For Government Shutdown Joke in 'The Division 2' Email

    Publisher Ubisoft is apologizing to fans after making a joke about the recent U.S. government shutdown to promote the upcoming private beta for “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2,” an online shooter set in a post-pandemic Washington, DC where civil war has broken out between survivors and marauders, but it’s totally not political, you guys. “Come [...]

  • The Artistry, Engineering of Bringing PS4,

    The Artistry, Engineering of Bringing PS4, Xbox One Games to Nintendo's Switch

    Don’t call their creations ports. For the team at Virtuos, their work on bringing titles like “Dark Souls: Remastered”, L.A. Noire” and “Starlink: Battle for Atlas” to the Switch goes beyond simply delivering the same game to a different system. “We don’t like to use the word port anymore,” Gilles Langourieux, founder and CEO of [...]

  • 'Anthem’s Endgame: BioWare Hopes Keeping Players

    'Anthem's' Endgame: How BioWare Hopes to Hook Players

    “Anthem” is an entirely new approach for BioWare. The games-as-a-service format will be a divergence for a studio better known for large chunks of narrative DLC. Games don’t often end anymore, especially when recurrent spending (that’s the fancy term for microtransactions and in-app purchases) is an important piece of how games become profitable in 2019. [...]

  • Microsoft's Emotional New Super Bowl Ad

    Microsoft's Emotional New Super Bowl Ad Promotes the Adaptive Controller

    “When everybody plays, we all win,” is the message behind Microsoft’s emotional new Super Bowl commercial, its first in four years. The video debuted on Thursday and features a number of children with disabilities who talk about how Microsoft’s new Xbox Adaptive Controller helps them play video games. The tech giant revealed the Xbox Adaptive [...]

  • 'Crackdown 3': Less Than it Was

    'Crackdown 3': Less Than It Was Meant to Be, but Still Stupid Fun

    “‘Crackdown 3’ is the ‘Sharknado’ of video games.” That’s how creative director Joseph Staten describes the game that has been plagued by three delays over five years since its E3 2014 announcement. After playing three hours of multiplayer and campaign, “Crackdown 3” is fun, but it might not live up to the switch-your-brain-off enjoyment of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad