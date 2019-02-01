Throw Adorable Hadoukens With Mini ‘Street Fighter II’ Arcade Machine

A miniature “Street Fighter II” arcade machine is now available for pre-order from New Wave Toys, the company announced via press release Friday.

The Street Fighter II x RepliCade is a miniature replica of the original arcade machine, scaled down to one-sixth of the original size. It’s only 12 inches tall and has a 3.5-inch LCD screen, but it’s fully playable (and rechargeable). Officially licensed by Capcom, the mini arcade cabinet includes “Street Fighter II: Champion Edition” and “Super Street Fighter II Turbo.” One or two players can play using the USB mini fight stick, or can opt to plug in their own USB game controller, according to the press release. The cabinet has a helpful little spot in the back to store the fight stick, pictured below.

While the replica sells for $119.99 when it releases this summer, it is available for pre-order this month for a discounted $99.99. The orders will ship out on “July 1, 2019, or within 90 days of that date,” according to the company’s website.

While a tiny screen and fight stick might not be the ideal way to play “Street Fighter” for some, it does seem like the RepliCade would be a unique collector’s item. In particular, the attention that was purportedly put into recreating the item, as described by New Wave’s website description:

“Every detail in these amazing works of arcade art has been painstakingly reproduced, including the wooden cabinet in perfect profile, control panel with reproduced PlayScale controls, illuminated marquee and cabinet accents, diecast metal coin door with a secret stash box, and professionally reproduced cabinet artwork.”