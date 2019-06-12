×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Teases ‘Stranger Things’ Mobile Game Planned for 2020

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
ST-NextGames
CREDIT: Netflix

We’re getting a new “Stranger Things” mobile game, but that’s just the beginning for Netflix in the games space, as revealed Wednesday during an E3 Coliseum talk.

We’ve already heard about “Stranger Things 3: The Game” coming to multiple platforms, including mobile, but this new game is a separate project. The upcoming “Stranger Things” mobile game announced Wednesday will be coming to iOS and Android, and launch is targeted for sometime next year. The game is location-based and will let players explore The Upside Down, as seen in the popular Netflix series. The game will be developed and published by NextGames.

Netflix emphasized that it is launching the new “Stranger Things” game and the other projects to give fans of their series and movies new ways to interact with the content.

Netflix will also bring characters and other aspects from its films and TV shows to existing games later this year by partnering with Roblox, Ubisoft, and Behaviour Interactive.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More TV

  • DC Comics Lobo

    'Krypton' Spinoff Featuring DC's Lobo in Development at Syfy

    Comics’ “ultimate bastich” is coming to TV. NBCUniversal’s Syfy network said it would develop a new series featuring the DC Comics character Lobo with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. The alien bounty hunter, originally created as a spoof of ultra-violent figures from rival Marvel like Wolverine or The Punisher, makes an appearance in the second season [...]

  • CAA AIME FELD AND BEN DEY

    CAA Promotes Ben Dey, Jaime Feld to Run TV Talent Department

    CAA has elevated Jaime Feld and Ben Dey to co-heads of the agency’s television talent department. The news comes after it was announced earlier on Wednesday that longtime CAA TV talent head Michael Katcher would exit the agency to lead casting at FX Entertainment. “Jaime and Ben are exceptional people and tremendous representatives, who both [...]

  • An Emmy for Megan

    'An Emmy for Megan' Spurs New TV Academy Rules for Digital Short Form Contenders

    Megan Amram disrupted the Emmy race last year with “An Emmy for Megan,” her meta short form series that chronicled her attempts to, yes, disrupt the Emmy race. She almost got there: “An Emmy for Megan” was nominated for outstanding short form comedy or drama series but ultimately lost to “James Corden’s Next James Corden.” However, Amram [...]

  • Don Cheadle

    Don Cheadle to Star in Quibi Sci-Fi Drama 'Don't Look Deeper'

    Don Cheadle is the latest A-list name to throw his hat into the Quibi content ring. The “Avengers” and “Black Monday” star has joined the cast of sci-fi drama “Don’t Look Deeper,” which is in the works at the short form content platform founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg. “Don’t Look Deeper” is set in Merced, Ca. [...]

  • Sports Betting

    Media's Big Bet: Sports Wagers Will (Hopefully) Keep Viewers Watching TV

    Doug Kezirian is surrounded by numbers on his new ESPN program. They aren’t sports scores. If you want home runs, touchdowns or three-pointers, you’ll have to go somewhere else. Each weekday afternoon, Kezirian talks to people like Preston Johnson, a Las Vegas sports handicapper with a master’s in sports psychology and a beard so big [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad