Netflix Teases ‘Stranger Things’ Mobile Game Planned for 2020

We’re getting a new “Stranger Things” mobile game, but that’s just the beginning for Netflix in the games space, as revealed Wednesday during an E3 Coliseum talk.

We’ve already heard about “Stranger Things 3: The Game” coming to multiple platforms, including mobile, but this new game is a separate project. The upcoming “Stranger Things” mobile game announced Wednesday will be coming to iOS and Android, and launch is targeted for sometime next year. The game is location-based and will let players explore The Upside Down, as seen in the popular Netflix series. The game will be developed and published by NextGames.

Netflix emphasized that it is launching the new “Stranger Things” game and the other projects to give fans of their series and movies new ways to interact with the content.

Netflix will also bring characters and other aspects from its films and TV shows to existing games later this year by partnering with Roblox, Ubisoft, and Behaviour Interactive.