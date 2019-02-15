×
Take on the Demogorgon in ‘Stranger Things’ Dungeons and Dragons Set

CREDIT: Hasbro

Hasbro will release a “Stranger Things” inspired Dungeons & Dragons starter set this spring, according to a press release.

The starter kit has everything players need to start playing Dungeons & Dragons: A “Stranger Things” adventure book, a rulebook, five character sheets, six dice, a Demogorgon figure, and an additional, paintable Demogorgon figure.

The starter kit will release on May 1 for $24.99 and will be available at “most major retailers nationwide,” according to the press release.

“Stranger Things” is the hit Netflix original series that inspired a retro video game series and even a novel based on the events before the series. In the show, the friends are seen playing Dungeons & Dragons in the very first episode, making a starter set for the infamous role-playing game a perfect tie-in product. The product is aimed at new and seasoned players “to experience the D&D adventure ‘Stranger Things’ character Mike Wheeler has created for his friends,” according to the press release.

Whether players choose to take on the role of Will the Wise of Dustin the Dwarf, it seems like this starter set is a great way for anyone curious about the classic game to try out Dungeons & Dragons for themselves.

For those who prefer watching over playing, the third season of “Stranger Things” is coming to Netflix in July.

