“Stranger Things 3” Game Coming July 4

“Stranger Things 3: The Game” is coming out on July 4, Nintendo announced Wednesday.

The retro style game covers the events of season three of the popular Netflix original show.

The game was announced back in December by the Duffer brothers themselves at The Game Awards. While it was known then that the game is coming to not only the Nintendo Switch, but also Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Mac, and PC we did not have a release date more detailed than sometime in 2019.

This story is developing.