×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Steam Now Has One Billion Accounts (And 90 Million Active Users)

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Valve

Valve’s digital PC games storefront Steam got its billionth registered user on Sunday, but the actual userbase of the store is more indicated by its monthly active users statistic, as pointed out by PCGamesN.

User number one billion is ‘amusedsilentdragonfly,’ according to Steam ID Finder.

With the world population at more than 7 billion, it seems an impressive feat— but, keeping in mind that plenty of those billion accounts are spambots or alt accounts, the monthly active users is more indicative of how many PC gamers use Steam. Back in October, Valve revealed that its Steam Store has more than 90 million monthly active users, which was up 23 million from the year prior.

A good portion of that userbase growth is from the increasing popularity of Steam in China, where more than 30 million of the store’s monthly active userbase originates from, according to past figures.

Steam is still the dominating PC games platform, despite fierce competition from relative newcomer Epic Games Store. The Epic Games Store has been snapping up exclusive rights to digital PC sales of select games, including “Metro Exodus” and “Borderlands 3.”

Related

Though the Epic Games Store has various issues raised by consumers, many developers are supporting the platform because Epic Games takes a 12% cut of revenue compared to Valve’s 30% cut.

Gearbox CEO and founder Randy Pitchford commented on the decision to release “Borderlands 3” on the Epic Games Store earlier this month, explaining that the move toward Epic Games is one step closer to a more diverse and competitive PC games economy, challenging Valve’s relative monopoly in that space.

“From a track record point of view, my expectation is that Epic’s investment in technology will outpace Valve’s substantially,” Pitchford said. “When we look back at Steam in five or ten years, it may look like a dying store and other, competitive stores, will be the place to be.”

” … at the end of the day,” he continued, “When we look back at this moment we’ll realize that this was the moment where the digital stores on PC became unmonopolized.”

In line with this belief, Tim Sweeney, CEO and founder of Epic Games, said last week that Epic Games would cease pursuing exclusives if Valve could commit, without strings, to giving an 88% share of revenue to developers.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Gaming

  • Steam Now Has One Billion Accounts

    Steam Now Has One Billion Accounts (And 90 Million Active Users)

    Valve’s digital PC games storefront Steam got its billionth registered user on Sunday, but the actual userbase of the store is more indicated by its monthly active users statistic, as pointed out by PCGamesN. User number one billion is ‘amusedsilentdragonfly,’ according to Steam ID Finder. With the world population at more than 7 billion, it [...]

  • 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Trailer: Jim Carrey,

    'Sonic The Hedgehog' Trailer Featuring Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnick (Watch)

    We’ve all marveled at his long, long legs and tiny little mouth, now it’s time to see all of that blue brought to life in the first full trailer for the upcoming live-action adventure comedy flick “Sonic The Hedgehog.” The official trailer shows off just how unsettling it is to see a gotta-go-fast blue hedgehog [...]

  • Sundar Pichai: Game Publishers See Google's

    Sundar Pichai: Game Publishers See Google's Stadia as a 'Point of Inflection'

    Video game publishers see the coming of Google’s play-anywhere Stadia platform as a turning point for the game industry, but also note the technical challenges it faces, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told analysts during the Alphabet earnings call this week. “I think there is genuine excitement because I think they see the opportunity for a [...]

  • Riot Employees Plan Walkout Over Forced

    Riot Employees Plan Walkout Over Forced Arbitration Policies (Report)

    “League of Legends” developer Riot Games held talks with some of its employees on Monday after a Kotaku report claimed they were planning a walkout over the company’s attempt to end two lawsuits against it via forced arbitration, the company tells Variety. Kotaku published a lengthy, detailed report on alleged cases of sexism and misconduct at [...]

  • Gearbox Accidentally Leaks 'Borderlands 3' Footage

    Gearbox Accidentally Leaks 'Borderlands 3' Footage on Twitch (Watch)

    Developer Gearbox Software accidentally leaked a small clip of “Borderlands 3” gameplay ahead of its official worldwide reveal on Wednesday, May 1, according to gaming forum ResetEra. The video (viewable here) was apparently posted by a Gearbox Twitch account and promptly removed. It appears the streamer was testing the game’s new ECHOcast Twitch extension, which [...]

  • Square Enix Plans to Create Over

    Square Enix Plans to Create Over 100 New Jobs at Canadian Studios This Year

    Square Enix Limited announced plans to create more than 100 new game development jobs this year at its Montreal-base studios Square Enix Montreal and Eidos-Montreal. Square Enix says it will open the 100 new positions and also finance an expansion to its Eidos-Montreal office space that will add 10,000 square feet to the already 55,000 [...]

  • New 'Super Mario Maker 2' Details

    New 'Super Mario Maker 2' Details Spotted in Japanese Poster

    Nintendo hid new details about “Super Mario Maker 2” in a new poster spotted at a Japanese electronics store. Eagle-eyed Twitter users took note of some intriguing details that could be coming to the Nintendo Switch-exclusive sequel, including “Super Mario 3D World’s” Mewoser and Charvarrghs enemies as well as a new jungle-themed 8-bit world. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad