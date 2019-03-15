×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Off-Topic ‘Review Bombs’ No Longer Affect Game Scores on Steam

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Valve

Valve is going to start identifying off-topic “review bombs” and remove them from a game’s review score on Steam, it said in a blog post on Friday.

“Review bombing” is a common internet phenomenon where disgruntled fans leave negative reviews on a work to intentionally harm its sales. Sometimes, negative feedback is over unpopular changes to a game, but it can also be for unrelated issues. For example, people recently review bombed the post-apocalyptic shooter “Metro Exodus” on Steam after its publisher decided to make the PC version an Epic Games Store exclusive.

Valve identifies an “off-topic review bomb” as a large number of reviews in a short period of time aimed at lowering a game’s score, where the reviews in question are about a topic it considers unrelated to the likelihood that future game buyers will be happy if they purchase the game.

“Obviously, there’s a grey area here, because there’s a wide range of things that players care about,” Valve said.

The company said it’s built a tool that identifies anomalous review activity on all Steam games “in as close to real-time as possible.” The tool then notifies a team of people at Valve who will investigate. Once the team discovers an off-topic review bomb, it’ll mark the time period it happened and notify the game’s developer. The reviews within that time period will be removed from the game’s score calculation, but will remain visible on Steam. Valve said it’s making it clear when users are looking at a store page where some reviews were removed. It’s also improved the UI around anomalous review periods.

Developers have the option to opt out of the new review system entirely and keep off-topic review bombs in their game’s score, Valve said.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Gaming

  • Off-Topic 'Review Bombs' No Longer Affect

    Off-Topic 'Review Bombs' No Longer Affect Game Scores on Steam

    Valve is going to start identifying off-topic “review bombs” and remove them from a game’s review score on Steam, it said in a blog post on Friday. “Review bombing” is a common internet phenomenon where disgruntled fans leave negative reviews on a work to intentionally harm its sales. Sometimes, negative feedback is over unpopular changes [...]

  • Microsoft Game Stack Brings Xbox Live

    Microsoft Game Stack Brings Xbox Live Features to Android and iOS Devs

    Microsoft is launching new cloud-based tools for game developers, including software development kits (SDKs) allowing for more cross-platform capabilities between Xbox Live and iOS and Android, it announced on Thursday. The new tools are collectively called Microsoft Game Stack and include all of the company’s game development platforms, tools, and services — Azure, PlayFab, DirectX, [...]

  • There's Already an 'Apex Legends' College

    There's Already an 'Apex Legends' College Scholarship

    Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale game “Apex Legends” launched less than two months ago, but it already has a college scholarship. Becker College announced on Thursday it’s partnering with Team Genji and Helix Esports to offer the nation’s first “Apex Legends” esports scholarship program. Helix is holding North America’s largest amateur tournament for the game in [...]

  • snapchat-logo

    Snapchat Said to Launch Gaming Inside Its App

    Snapchat is set to unveil a mobile gaming platform for its app at a partner event next month, according to a new Cheddar report. The platform will allow developers to distribute games within Snapchat’s app, according to the report. A Snapchat spokesperson declined to comment. Snapchat’s corporate parent Snap is set to hold its first [...]

  • Koei Tecmo Launches Free-to-Play Version of

    Koei Tecmo Launches Free-to-Play Version of 'Dead or Alive 6'

    Publisher Koei Tecmo America and developer Team Ninja are launching a free-to-play version of their fighting game “Dead or Alive 6,” they announced on Friday. “Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters” is available now on Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One and offers a limited peek into the “DOA” universe. The game comes with four [...]

  • EA Unveils New Competitive Gaming Studio

    EA Unveils New Competitive Gaming Studio

    Video game publisher Electronic Arts just built a new competitive gaming studio at its headquarters in Redwood Shores, Calif., it announced on Friday. EA calls it a “one-stop-shop to rapidly accelerate the company’s ability to host more competitive events and create content primed for a top-tier broadcast experience.” The EA Broadcast Center features two main [...]

  • Cloud Saves, Achievements Coming to the

    Cloud Saves, Achievements Coming to the Epic Games Store

    A large number of new features are coming to the Epic Games Store in the coming months, including cloud saves and achievements. Epic is sharing its development roadmap on a Trello board so it can keep the community up-to-date on upcoming features and major known issues. It did something similar for its popular battle royale [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad