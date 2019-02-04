Steam Lunar New Year Sale Starts Monday

Steam is running a sale for Lunar New Year which starts Monday, Valve revealed via press release.

Valve is celebrating the Year of the Pig by giving players savings on games through Feb. 11. Speaking of pigs, maybe now is a good time to check out “Stardew Valley,” or other PC games you’ve had on your wishlist.

During the sale, Steam users will automatically get $5 off of any qualifying purchase above $30. This is a once per cart, per Steam account deal.

Users that purchase Steam games during the Lunar sale will also earn tokens, which can be further redeemed at the Rewards Booth. Tokens can be exchanged for “$5 instant discount coupons, fancy profile pages, badges and more,” according to the press release.