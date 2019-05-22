×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Valve Launches Steam Chat Mobile App

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Valve

Steam Chat is now available for iOS and Android devices, Valve announced on the Steam Blog on Tuesday.

The app functions similarly to the Steam desktop chat, allowing users to see which of their friends are online and what games they’re playing. The app also supports “Rich Chat,” meaning users can send GIFs, emoticons, tweets, and the like. Group chat is also supported in the app version, and invite links to add new friends is also supported, which might be convenient when meeting new people to game with when out and about in the world.

Valve also added a note to the post about improvements it has planned for the new app down the line, including the addition of voice chat.

“We’re already working on improvements to the Steam Chat app, including voice chat,” Valve shared on the blog post. “With Steam Chat moving to its own dedicated app, the original Steam Mobile app will see significant upgrades focused on account security. Our plans include better Steam Guard options to help securely log into your Steam account, such as QR codes and one-touch login, and improved app navigation.”

Related

The Steam Chat app seems to be doing well in its first 24 hours— it’s already sitting at or above four stars out of five based on reviews on the Google Play Store and on the App Store. Improvements to Steam Mobile for its App Store version are certainly in order, as the app is currently sitting at a 2.6/5 rating from users.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Gaming

  • Tencent, Riot Games May Be Developing

    Tencent, Riot Games May Be Developing 'League of Legends' Mobile Game

    A mobile version of the massively popular “League of Legends” could be in development, three sources tell Reuters. “League of Legends” is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game developed and published by Riot Games for PC players. Tencent Holdings is China’s most powerful gaming company, and is behind “Honour of Kings,” a mobile game [...]

  • 'Mario Kart Tour' Looks Like it

    'Mario Kart Tour' Beta Locks Powerful 'Rare' Characters Behind Paywall

    “Mario Kart Tour” seems poised to have several monetization elements, including for-pay “rare characters,” based on leaked info from its current beta period in Japan, as shared on ResetEra. The mobile game will be free to play, so of course Nintendo needs to make money from “Mario Kart Tour” somehow. Still, some fans are concerned [...]

  • Why a Major Hollywood Talent Agency

    Why a Major Hollywood Talent Agency is Betting Big on Gaming Influencers

    The entertainment industry has changed a lot in the last few years. Newer mediums like esports, streaming channels, and influencer content are challenging more traditional outlets like film and TV for fans’ limited attention spans. Professional gamers are making millions while achieving levels of fame previously reserved for Hollywood celebrities — which means they also [...]

  • Activision Share Details on 'Call of

    Activision Share Details on 'Call of Duty: Mobile' Battle Royale Mode

    Activision just dropped a ton of details about the battle royale mode for its upcoming free-to-play iOS and Android game “Call of Duty: Mobile.”. Like “Black Ops 4’s” Blackout mode, it features iconic locations from the “Call of Duty” universe on one large map, the publisher said in a blog post on Tuesday. Those locations [...]

  • Ubisoft to Discuss 'The Division 2'

    Ubisoft to Discuss 'The Division 2' Plans Wednesday

    Ubisoft will spend some time outlining the current status and the future of its online shooter “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” during a State of the Game livestream on Wednesday, it announced on Twitter. The stream airs at 3 p.m. GMT/8 a.m. PST/11 a.m. EST. Ubisoft isn’t giving any details about what it will discuss. [...]

  • Just Cause

    'Just Cause' Video Game Getting Movie Adaptation From 'John Wick' Writer

    “Just Cause” is the latest video game getting the movie treatment. Germany’s Constantin Film has acquired movie rights to the “Just Cause” video game franchise and hired “John Wick” creator Derek Kolstad to write the script. Constantin Film’s Robert Kulzer and Prime Universe Films’ Adrian Askarieh will produce the pic with Kolstad, who has written [...]

  • Saint Louis, MO - April 13:

    State Farm Extends its 'League of Legends' Esports Sponsorship Through 2021

    Insurance company State Farm has opted to extend its sponsorship of multiple “League of Legends” esports properties through 2021, according to a press release. State Farm started its sponsorship in 2018, and will continue to support the North America League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), as well as three “League of Legends” esports events: the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad