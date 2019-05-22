Valve Launches Steam Chat Mobile App

Steam Chat is now available for iOS and Android devices, Valve announced on the Steam Blog on Tuesday.

The app functions similarly to the Steam desktop chat, allowing users to see which of their friends are online and what games they’re playing. The app also supports “Rich Chat,” meaning users can send GIFs, emoticons, tweets, and the like. Group chat is also supported in the app version, and invite links to add new friends is also supported, which might be convenient when meeting new people to game with when out and about in the world.

Valve also added a note to the post about improvements it has planned for the new app down the line, including the addition of voice chat.

“We’re already working on improvements to the Steam Chat app, including voice chat,” Valve shared on the blog post. “With Steam Chat moving to its own dedicated app, the original Steam Mobile app will see significant upgrades focused on account security. Our plans include better Steam Guard options to help securely log into your Steam account, such as QR codes and one-touch login, and improved app navigation.”

The Steam Chat app seems to be doing well in its first 24 hours— it’s already sitting at or above four stars out of five based on reviews on the Google Play Store and on the App Store. Improvements to Steam Mobile for its App Store version are certainly in order, as the app is currently sitting at a 2.6/5 rating from users.