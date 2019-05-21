State Farm Extends its ‘League of Legends’ Esports Sponsorship Through 2021

The 2007 film adaptation of the “Hitman” video game franchise is … not good. It received a score of 15% on Rotten Tomatoes, with many critics panning its incoherent plot and terrible dialogue. So, why did actor Timothy Olyphant take on the lead role as Agent 47? He had a mortgage to pay, he told [...]
CD Projekt's digital distribution platform introduced the newest version of its software client, including some of the features users can expect to see when it debuts. GOG Galaxy 2.0 gives users a way to combine all their [...]
"League of Legends" developer Riot Games is forming a new governing body for its college and high school esports activities called the Riot Scholastic Association of America, it announced on Tuesday. A board of advisors will work [...]
Creative services company Big Block is teaming up with the city of Raleigh, NC as it prepares to host major global esports events, it announced on Tuesday. Big Block, which specializes in esports consulting, will now help [...]
Microsoft unveiled its newly-updated Xbox Game Bar for Windows 10, meant as part of the company's efforts to "improve the gaming experience" on the platform. The Xbox Game Bar is a customizable gaming overlay that comes built [...]
The "Pokemon Go" Community Day is returning next month, and Niantic is urging players to not slack off and to be sure and nab a Slakoth, the featured pokemon this event, as seen in a new promo video.
Steam Chat is now available for iOS and Android devices, Valve announced on the Steam Blog on Tuesday. The app functions similarly to the Steam desktop chat, allowing users to see which of their friends are online [...]