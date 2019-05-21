×
State Farm Extends its ‘League of Legends’ Esports Sponsorship Through 2021

Saint Louis, MO - April 13: --- during the 2019 League of Legends Championship Series Spring Finals at Chaifetz Arena on April 13, 2019 in Saint Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Tina Jo/Riot Games)
CREDIT: Tina Jo/Riot Games, Inc.
Insurance company State Farm has opted to extend its sponsorship of multiple “League of Legendsesports properties through 2021, according to a press release.
State Farm started its sponsorship in 2018, and will continue to support the North America League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), as well as three “League of Legendsesports events: the League of Legends World Championship, the Mid-Season Invitational, and the All-Star Event.
The sponsorship will extend through to 2021 with the League of Legends World Championships event, which will be held in North America that year.
The company will also continue support of the League of Legends College Championship, according to the press release.
“Last year, we introduced State Farm as the first ever sponsor of the League of Legends College Championship,” Michael Sherman, collegiate program lead of League of Legends Esports said, according to a press release. “Since then, the College League of Legends competitive field has grown to more than 350 schools. We’re thrilled to have State Farm on board as we continue down our path of making ‘League of Legends’ an inclusive, generational, college sport.”
The announcement of the sponsorship extension comes just ahead of the League of Legends College Championship, which starts on Thursday and runs through Sunday, May 26.
“League of Legends” is the massively popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) from developer Riot Games, and is the company’s flagship title.
The extension of the sponsorship comes earlier than expected, according to Naz Aletaha, head of partnerships at League of Legends Esports.
“We’re proud to announce that State Farm is extending their sponsorship with League of Legends Esports and the LCS, reaffirming the value and opportunities that our sport delivers to brands,” Aletaha stated. “State Farm has a rich history of sponsoring some of the biggest sports and athletes in the world, and we were thrilled to be their first-ever sponsorship in the esports space at the start of our 2018 season. This sponsorship has been extended earlier than anticipated as we are both eager to expand and build on our many fan-centric activities up through the 2021 League of Legends World Championships taking place in North America.”

