State Farm Extends its ‘League of Legends’ Esports Sponsorship Through 2021

The sponsorship will extend through to 2021 with the League of Legends World Championships event, which will be held in North America that year.

The company will also continue support of the League of Legends College Championship, according to the press release.

“Last year, we introduced State Farm as the first ever sponsor of the League of Legends College Championship,” Michael Sherman, collegiate program lead of League of Legends Esports said, according to a press release. “Since then, the College League of Legends competitive field has grown to more than 350 schools. We’re thrilled to have State Farm on board as we continue down our path of making ‘League of Legends’ an inclusive, generational, college sport.”

The announcement of the sponsorship extension comes just ahead of the League of Legends College Championship, which starts on Thursday and runs through Sunday, May 26.

“League of Legends” is the massively popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) from developer Riot Games , and is the company’s flagship title.

The extension of the sponsorship comes earlier than expected, according to Naz Aletaha, head of partnerships at League of Legends Esports.