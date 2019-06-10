‘Starmancer’ Is Your Next Space Colony Sim Obsession from Chucklefish

Ominux Games’ “Starmancer,” an upcoming futuristic colony-building sim described as “Dwarf Fortress” in Space, is the next game to join publisher Chucklefish’s roster of indie open-world action games.

Announced on Monday during The PC Gaming Show at E3 2019, in “Starmancer,” players assume the role of an artificial intelligence and build, then expand a colony.

“Obey protocol or go rogue as you take on the role of a powerful A.I. in Starmancer,” reads its synopsis from Chucklefish. “Build bustling space ports, secret laboratories, and ethically ambiguous human farms. Defend against starvation, sabotage, and space cannibals. Don’t worry, you can always grow more humans.

The game first appeared on Kickstarter in early 2018 and reached $139,685 of its $40,000 goal in just three days. Those interested in accessing the beta for “Starmancer” can check out its official website.

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.