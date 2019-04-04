‘Starlink’ Physical Toys Release Halted After Sales Below Expectations

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CREDIT: Ubisoft

No additional physical toys will release for “Starlink: Battle for Atlas,” the developers revealed in a news post on Wednesday.

The toys, figurines of pilots and ships and weapons, interacted with the game by plugging into the controller, serving as a real-world model of the in-game characters and ships.

Though the game received a “warm response” after the February Nintendo Direct broadcast, sales were not as high as Ubisoft anticipated.

“‘Starlink: Battle for Atlas’ has been a passion project for us from the start, and we are incredibly proud of the modular Starship technology we have developed, and how well players have responded to it,” the post stated. “Despite the immense and continuous support from our players, the sales for ‘Starlink: Battle for Atlas’ fell below expectations. Consequently, we recently made the decision to not release any additional physical toys for the Spring update and in the future.”

Though physical toys will no longer be released, new digital ships, pilots, and weapons will be available in an upcoming update, which the post stated is the game’s largest update yet.

Players will also receive free content in the form of new missions, challenges and activities with the new update, which is coming sometime this month.

