‘Star Wars’ Writer, ‘League of Legends’ Alumni Join Ganymede Games

New gaming startup Ganymede Games is adding a “Star Wars” writer and two “League of Legends” alumni to its roster, it announced on Tuesday.

Sebastian Cardoso joins the studio as executive producer. He has a decade of production experience at Riot Games, Crytek, and Electronic Arts. Art director Chance Rowe comes to Ganymede with over 20 years of experience at companies like EA and Riot. Narrative director James Kahn has many writing credits to his name, including the novelizations of “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,” “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” and “The Goonies.” He’s also written for television series like “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Xena: Warrior Princess,” and “Melrose Place.”

Ganymede Games was co-founded by two former Wargaming executives, Jerry Prochazka and Lynn Stetson. It’s headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where it will take advantage of the state’s Refundable Film Production Tax Credit, which refunds 25% of most expenses associated with producing movies, TV shows, or video games.

“Recruiting such experienced talent to Ganymede Games is a testament to the quality of life and business environment that Las Cruces and the State of New Mexico have afforded us,” said Prochazka. “For the product we’re building it was critical to bring together a senior leadership team for art, production, and narrative that know what it takes to create compelling game experiences.”

Although Ganymede hasn’t officially announced its first project yet, Prochazka said there’s still a desire for engaging single-player stories and the team plans to create those experiences. “Locating in New Mexico with support from the city and state also grants us the luxury of not rushing our products,” he said. “This gives us the freedom to create an experience and style that will stand out, and also gives our development team a sustainable option outside of the West Coast.”

The new studio will reportedly create up to 51 new jobs in the Las Cruces area over the next five years. It also plans to invest more than $1.3 million in building infrastructure improvements.