‘Star Wars’ Video Game ‘Jedi: Fallen Order’ Gets a Prequel From Marvel Comics

Marvel will publish a five-issue comic-book series called “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — Dark Temple,” Lucasfilm announced on Tuesday. The miniseries will serve as a prequel to Respawn Entertainment’s upcoming video game “Jedi: Fallen Order.”

“Written by Matthew Rosenberg (‘Uncanny X-Men’ and ‘The Punisher’) and illustrated by Paolo Villanelli (‘Vader: Dark Visions’), the tale follows Jedi Master Eno Cordova and his impulsive Padawan Cere Junda — on a seemingly simple mission that becomes much more dangerous,” StarWars.com writes. “The Jedi Council sends the pair to the remote planet Ontotho to oversee the excavation of a mysterious temple; on Ontotho, dueling forces of local resistance and ruthless security troops clash in a war for the fate of the planet, with the Jedi caught in the middle.” Cere Junda is the character portrayed by actress Debra Wilson in “Fallen Order.”

Big news! Coming this fall- STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER- DARK TEMPLE from the amazing @paolovillanelli, myself, and @marvel! Check out this awesome cover by @MChecC! pic.twitter.com/rEUPezhYGg — Matthew Rosenberg (@AshcanPress) June 11, 2019

“Dark Temple” #1 will hit stores in September.

