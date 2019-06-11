×
‘Star Wars’ Video Game ‘Jedi: Fallen Order’ Gets a Prequel From Marvel Comics

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- Dark Temple
CREDIT: Marvel Comics

Marvel will publish a five-issue comic-book series called “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — Dark Temple,” Lucasfilm announced on Tuesday. The miniseries will serve as a prequel to Respawn Entertainment’s upcoming video game “Jedi: Fallen Order.”

“Written by Matthew Rosenberg (‘Uncanny X-Men’ and ‘The Punisher’) and illustrated by Paolo Villanelli (‘Vader: Dark Visions’), the tale follows Jedi Master Eno Cordova and his impulsive Padawan Cere Junda — on a seemingly simple mission that becomes much more dangerous,” StarWars.com writes. “The Jedi Council sends the pair to the remote planet Ontotho to oversee the excavation of a mysterious temple; on Ontotho, dueling forces of local resistance and ruthless security troops clash in a war for the fate of the planet, with the Jedi caught in the middle.” Cere Junda is the character portrayed by actress Debra Wilson in “Fallen Order.”

“Dark Temple” #1 will hit stores in September.

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with Electronic Arts’ EA Play event, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium on June 8 and 9. Microsoft had its big Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m. ET.

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.

