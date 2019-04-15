‘Star Wars: The Old Republic’ Gets Its First Expansion in Three Years

BioWare’s massively multiplayer online role-playing game “Star Wars: The Old Republic” is getting its first expansion in three years, the developer announced in a blog post on Saturday.

“Star Wars: The Old Republic: Onslaught” adds two new planets, a new Flashpoint, a new Operation, an increased level cap, and more as it puts players in the center of the reignited war between the Galactic Republic and the Sith. It officially launches in September and it’s free to all subscribers.

One of the new planets, Onderon, is filled with untamed jungles and savage beasts. Its loyalty is with the Republic, but now that there’s a new king, BioWare teases that things could change. Then, there’s Mek-Sha, an independent fueling station and boomtown controlled by the Hutts. “This lawless den of smugglers, pirates, mercenaries, traders, and refugees has become a crossroads for the entire galaxy – a place where opportunity and danger can be found in equal measure,” BioWare says.

Onslaught’s finale, meanwhile, takes players back to Corellia, where they’ll find the new Flashpoint. The new Operation takes place on Dxun, Onderon’s largest moon, which is under threat from the unscrupulous Czerka Corporation and a band of fanatical Trandoshan hunters. The Operation will be available at launch, BioWare says.

Players are also getting an entirely new type of gear slot for BioWare is calling “tactical items.” They are “build defining,” the developer says, and they will alter character abilities and playstyles. Players can acquire them in a variety of ways, including crafting and player vs. player combat.

“Our philosophy for this expansion is ‘play your way,'” the developer says. “Items have always been an important part of your character’s identity, but for the first time we are offering true depth and choice with exciting new items that let you decide how to play in the upcoming battle.”

“Star Wars: The Old Republic” first launched in 2011. Onslaught is its seventh expansion.