‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Reveal: Watch It and the Rest Right Here

Star Wars Celebration takes over Chicago for a long weekend with a celebration of the movies, theme parks, video games, and loads more from a galaxy far, far away.

While the most anticipated gaming news coming out of Star Wars Celebration is the breakdown of Electronic Arts’ and Respawn’s “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” — which you can watch in the video below — it’s not the only gaming news coming out of the big show.

Here’s a rundown of everything you can expect to see at the show connected to video games — also, of course, the big Episode IX panel — and when and where to watch it.

Where

Most of the panels will be streamed live on YouTube and the official page for Star Wars Celebration. You can watch the “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” right here.

Friday

Star Wars: Episode IX



11:00 AM – 12:00 PM CT

“With the culmination of the Star Wars Saga arriving before the end of the year, the Star Wars: Episode IX panel is one you will definitely not want to miss! With Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Star Wars: Episode IX director JJ Abrams appearing on stage, you can count on plenty of surprises and special guests to keep your imagination buzzing for the rest of Celebration! Live on the Celebration Stage; streamed to the Galaxy and Twin Suns Stages.”

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM CT

“Join ILMxLAB and Oculus for a sneak peek at the first Star Wars story series designed for virtual reality, Vader Immortal. Learn more about this immersive descent into Darth Vader’s fiery Mustafar fortress from the people behind its story, design, and technology.”

Saturday

Inside Fantasy Flight Games



11:00 AM – 12:00 PM CT

The Galaxy-Wide Premiere of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM CT

“Join the head of Respawn Entertainment, Vince Zampella, and Game Director, Stig Asmussen, along with many special guests, to be the first to learn about this holiday’s highly anticipated action adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Hear how Respawn and Lucasfilm collaborated on this original Star Wars story, following a young Padawan’s journey in the Dark Times following Order 66. And of course, we’ll have a few surprises in store.”

Doug Chiang Master Class: The Art and Techniques of Designing for Star Wars