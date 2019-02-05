‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ and New ‘Titanfall’ Coming This Fall

Electronic Arts will release the next games in the “Star Wars” and “Titanfall” franchise in Fall 2019, the company announced during its Q3 Financial call on Tuesday.

“Respawn also plans to launch a premium game this year that is a new twist on the Titanfall universe. More to come on that in the months ahead,” Electronic Arts’ head Andrew Wilson said in the earnings call. Respawn’s popular “Apex Legends” free-to-play battle royale game won’t be the end of the Titanfall series, and EA is teasing more “experiences” set in the same sci-fi universe.

EA’s next Star Wars game will be called Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The company had previously looked to 2019 as a broad release window for its story-centered game, which is in currently in development with EA-owned studio and Titanfall creator Respawn Entertainment.

Wilson said he played a 20 minute demo of “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ last week. “It is exceptional in terms of its level of polish depth and living inside of the star wars world as a Jedi,” he says. Still, little is known about the upcoming Star Wars title other than that it will be a third-person, single-player action game, and will be considered canon in the Star Wars universe.

Describing their early misses in the marketing of “Titanfall 2,” EA CFO Blake Jorgensen states “I think we failed to come to a true creative center for the campaign.”

“We had lost ground against our competitors.”