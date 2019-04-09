‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Reveal Teased With Video

The official reveal for Respawn Entertainment’s “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” hits Saturday afternoon in Chicago during the midst of the annual Star Wars Celebration and the official Twitter account for Electronic Arts’ Star Wars games is drumming up some attention for the event.
The EA Star Wars Twitter account posted a tweet with a short video showing what appears to be an animated take on the game’s logo with the words “Don’t Stand Out” beneath it.
“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” is an action adventure game that tells an original “Star Wars” story around a surviving Padawan set shortly after the events of “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith,” according to the game’s site. The game will be releasing Holiday 2019.
On Saturday, some of the folks behind the game will take to the Celebration Stage at 1:30 p.m. CT to detail the game.
The panel will feature the head of Respawn Entertainment, Vince Zampella, and the game’s director, Stig Asmussen, along with “many special guests.” The group will discussion how Respawn and Lucasfilm collaborated on the original Star Wars story, following a young Padawan’s journey in the Dark Times following Order 66.
Other video games that will make an appearance at the annual Star Wars event include “Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes,” “Star Wars Pinball” and there will be a special event for “Star Wars: The Old Republic.”EAteased the Respawn Star Wars game last summer during its E3 press conference. Most recently, Respawn has been continuing its work on the hugely popular battle royale game “Apex Legends.”
