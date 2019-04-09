‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Reveal Teased With Video

On Saturday, some of the folks behind the game will take to the Celebration Stage at 1:30 p.m. CT to detail the game.

The panel will feature the head of Respawn Entertainment, Vince Zampella, and the game’s director, Stig Asmussen, along with “many special guests.” The group will discussion how Respawn and Lucasfilm collaborated on the original Star Wars story, following a young Padawan’s journey in the Dark Times following Order 66.

The panel will also be livestreamed on Twitch.