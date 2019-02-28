‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Game Unveil Set for Star Wars Celebration

×
“Star Wars Jedi: Fallout Order,” Respawn Entertainment’s long-awaited action adventure game, will be revealed in Chicago during the Star Wars Celebration in April, according to the StarWars.Com website.

A special panel on April 13, will give would-be players a first look at the EA published game that centers around a Padawan who survived Order 66 and explores the galaxy in the time after the fall of the Jedi Order. The discussion will feature never-before-released details ahead of the game’s fall 2019 release, according to the site.

Other video games that will make an appearance at the annual Star Wars event include “Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes,” “Star Wars Pinball” and there will be a special event for “Star Wars: The Old Republic.”

LucasFilm also announced Wednesday that principal photography has wrapped for the live-action Star Wars TV show “The Mandalorian.”

Earlier this month, the company announced that filming for “Star Wars Episode IX” had officially wrapped, bringing an end to a franchise that has spanned more than 40 years and eight films.

