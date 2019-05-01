Swath of Lucasfilm Games Joining Discord Nitro Offerings For Star Wars Day

×
Eleven more games are coming to Discord’s Nitro games subscription service, after collaboration with Lucasfilm and Disney, according to a press release. Seven of the titles are from the “Star Wars” universe.
The announcement comes just in time for May the 4th— which is colloquially known as “Star Wars Day.” The informal holiday comes from a play on the phrase “may the force be with you” (as in “may the ‘fourth’ be with you”).
Discord is best known as a free communication service popular with gamers, which allows users to voice and text chat with friends while playing games. Last year, Discord started its own curated store of digital games, a universal game launcher function, and its own games subscription service, Nitro.
For $10 a month, users get access to more than 80 select games. On Wednesday, “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic” and “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords” will be available via Nitro.
Other games coming soon to Nitro, thanks to the new collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilm, include:
  • Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy”
  • “Star Wars: Republic Commando”
  • “The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition”
  • “Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis”
More titles are coming as well, to be announced at a later date.
Jason Citron, CEO of Discord, commented in the press release about how thrilled the company is to offer the new games.
“‘Star Wars’ is a huge part of our culture and we have all grown up experiencing this galaxy through films, games and more. We are thrilled to work with such a massive brand to bring these iconic games to the Nitro subscription service,” Citron said.  “Our commitment to users is to work with the best in interactive entertainment to bring our players closer to the content and communities they love. Collaborating with Lucasfilm and Disney is a huge step in fulfilling that promise.”
In February, Discord partnered with 2K Games to bring other titles, including “XCOM: Enemy Unknown” and “Sid Meier’s Civilization IV Complete,” to its Nitro subscription service.

