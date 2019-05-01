Swath of Lucasfilm Games Joining Discord Nitro Offerings For Star Wars Day

- “Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy”
- “Star Wars: Republic Commando”
- “The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition”
- “Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis”
"The Fate of the Furious" director F. Gary Gray was tapped to direct a film version of the "Saints Row" series of video games, currently in the early planning stages, IGN reported Wednesday.
Ten of the original programmers, artists, audio team members, and level designers have come back together to work on a new "Earthworm Jim" game for the upcoming Intellivision Amico video game console, the company announced Tuesday morning.
Eleven more games are coming to Discord's Nitro games subscription service, after collaboration with Lucasfilm and Disney, according to a press release. Seven of the titles are from the "Star Wars" universe. The announcement comes just in time for May the 4th— which is colloquially known as "Star Wars Day." The informal holiday comes from
Over 300 people from 30 countries around the world gathered in Tennessee last week for the St. Jude PLAY LIVE Summit, an annual gaming event that supports St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, organizers announced on Tuesday.
Ryan Wyatt, head of YouTube Gaming, discussed future plans for the platform in an interview with a fellow YouTuber over several rounds of "Fortnite" this week.
Microsoft and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs are joining forces to offer the Xbox Adaptive Controller to VA rehab centers across the United States.
Facebook is rolling out some new features for Instant Games that are focused on building discovery and engagement, it revealed in a blog post on Tuesday during its F8 conference in San Jose, Calif.