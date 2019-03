Electronic Arts’ online shooter “Star Wars: Battlefront II” is getting a new game mode called Capital Supremacy next week, the publisher announced on Friday.

“Starting Mar. 26, the forces of the Galactic Republic and Separatists clash in Capital Supremacy – an immersive, Clone Wars-era authentic experience in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ – where non-linear ground battles fuse with the thrill of invading capital ships and taking them down,” EA said in a blog post.

A round of Capital Supremacy happens in two phases — the ground phase and the invasion phase. During the ground phase, players deploy in the thick of battle and enter an open-ended warzone filled with blaster fire. Two teams of 20 fight to control a majority of five command posts. They’re joined by A.I.-controlled troopers — a first for “Battlefront II” player vs. player combat.

Teams that capture command posts gain reinforcements represented by tickets added to their progress bars. Once a side gains enough reinforcements, they’ll win the ground phase and two incoming transport shuttles will arrive. Players who manage to get onto the transports get additional tickets.

Related EA Unveils New Competitive Gaming Studio Ninja Made $1 Million for Promoting 'Apex Legends' (Report)

The total amount of tickets feeds into how many reinforcements the attackers have at their disposal in the upcoming Invasion Phase,” EA explained. “Consequentially, the defenders must do everything they can to stop the other side from strengthening their invasion force.”

Once the invasion phase starts, players need to destroy, or defend, the capital ship from the inside. The ships are modelled on the two Clone Wars-era factions, the Separatists and the Republic. Attackers need to fight their way out of the hangar and breach the enemy defenses by overriding one of two security consoles. Then, they need to plant explosive charges and hold the line until the timer ends. Sure, they’ll be taking one for the team, but they’ll get the chance to celebrate their victory as the capital ship falls.

If the defenders are successful, however, the battle goes back to the ground phase.

The Capital Supremacy update also adds a new location, Pipeline Junction West on Geonosis, along with new reinforcement units, the Infiltrator class ARC Trooper and Separatist BX Commando Droid.