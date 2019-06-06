Stadia Won’t Support Hawaii at Launch, And Other Stadia Surprises

The second of three big Google Stadia reveals hit Thursday, detailing the upcoming game cloud service’s pricing, release date and approach to game ownership.

But there were a slew of tiny details that also came out in the presentation, through the official website, and as part of some of the FAQ’s created by Google Stadia.

It turns out, for instance, that while Stadia is launching this year — via the Founder’s Edition — in the United States and a dozen or so other countries, it won’t be coming to all of the U.S. Specifically, Stadia says that at launch Hawaii, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands will not be supported. Puerto Rico and Alaska, though, will be.

While Thursday’s live-streamed event included a number of game reveals and news of some of the titles and publishers supporting the service’s November launch, there were no first-party titles unveiled. Don’t worry though, according to the FAQ, Stadia Games and Entertainment — the service’s internal studio — is still hard at work and more info on what they’ll be creating is coming soon.

We know that the big draw for Stadia is that you can play video games — including major AAA releases — on just about any computer, tablet, television and even some phones without the need for a console or gaming rig. But there are some other requirements. For instance, you’ll need to have a Google Account. And Google for Work, Google for Education, and certain other managed Google accounts are not supported.

There’s also the question of connection speed requirements. While Stadia talked in depth about the goalposts of 720p and 4K internet requirements, a graphic Stadia’s Phil Harrison revealed during Thursday’s presentation also gave a bit of insight into how things scale between those numbers. Specifically, you’ll need 20 Megabits per second speed to have 1080p, HDR, quality.

Finally, the Stadia FAQ notes what happens if you lose connection or are throttled during play.

“If you happen to lose connection, Stadia will maintain the game where it got cut off for several minutes so that you can quickly get back online without losing progress. Also, if the bandwidth fluctuates, Stadia will adjust to deliver the best possible visual quality at all times.”

And yes, Stadia will require an internet connection to play any of the titles you own.

You can read more about the coming service here and Variety’s interview here.