Stadia Won’t Support Hawaii at Launch, And Other Stadia Surprises

The second of three big Google Stadia reveals hit Thursday, detailing the upcoming game cloud service’s pricing, release date and approach to game ownership.

But there were a slew of tiny details that also came out in the presentation, through the official website, and as part of some of the FAQ’s created by Google Stadia.

It turns out, for instance, that while Stadia is launching this year — via the Founder’s Edition — in the United States and a dozen or so other countries, it won’t be coming to all of the U.S. Specifically, Stadia says that at launch Hawaii, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands will not be supported. Puerto Rico and Alaska, though, will be.

While Thursday’s live-streamed event included a number of game reveals and news of some of the titles and publishers supporting the service’s November launch, there were no first-party titles unveiled. Don’t worry though, according to the FAQ, Stadia Games and Entertainment — the service’s internal studio — is still hard at work and more info on what they’ll be creating is coming soon.

We know that the big draw for Stadia is that you can play video games — including major AAA releases — on just about any computer, tablet, television and even some phones without the need for a console or gaming rig. But there are some other requirements. For instance, you’ll need to have a Google Account. And Google for Work, Google for Education, and certain other managed Google accounts are not supported.

There’s also the question of connection speed requirements. While Stadia talked in depth about the goalposts of 720p and 4K internet requirements, a graphic Stadia’s Phil Harrison revealed during Thursday’s presentation also gave a bit of insight into how things scale between those numbers. Specifically, you’ll need 20 Megabits per second speed to have 1080p, HDR, quality.

Finally, the Stadia FAQ notes what happens if you lose connection or are throttled during play.

“If you happen to lose connection, Stadia will maintain the game where it got cut off for several minutes so that you can quickly get back online without losing progress. Also, if the bandwidth fluctuates, Stadia will adjust to deliver the best possible visual quality at all times.”

And yes, Stadia will require an internet connection to play any of the titles you own.

You can read more about the coming service here and Variety’s interview here.

  'Baldur's Gate III' Officially in Development at Larian Studios

    'Baldur's Gate III' Officially in Development at Larian Studios

    Larian Studios, the developer behind the critically acclaimed “Divinity: Original Sin” series of role-playing games, is working on “Baldur’s Gate III” for PC and Google Stadia, it announced during the first ever Stadia Connect livestream on Thursday. The first “Baldur’s Gate” launched in 1998 and was originally developed by BioWare. It’s widely considered one of [...]

  Google's Stadia Launches in November, More Store Than Netflix

    Google's Stadia Launches in November, More Store Than Netflix

    Google’s Stadia is a free online-only platform agnostic cloud gaming service built around the notion of purchasing games ala cart, though it will include a paid  “Pro” service that offers some free titles and higher visual fidelity when you play the games you own, the company announced Thursday Stadia launches in November with more than [...]

  • valient-effort-screenshot

    'Valiant Effort' Bringing WWII Air Crew Action to PC

    “Valiant Effort,” an upcoming PC game that takes players into the skies of occupied Europe during WWII, was announced earlier this month by developer Sharp End Studio. A short teaser trailer for the game was released on Wednesday, which you can watch above. It doesn’t reveal much, but gives a glimpse of the tone of [...]

  Stadia Details Pricing, Timing, Games (Watch)

    Stadia Details Pricing, Timing, Games (Watch)

    Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service hosts its first livestream event on Thursday just days before the annual E3 video game show is set to kick off. The company is expected to detail the release timing for the service, cost, and more during the live event. The company announced the livestream earlier this week with a [...]

  • lilith

    'Borderlands 2' DLC Coming Soon Will Bridge Gap to Next Game

    A new “Borderlands 2” DLC, called Commander Lilith & The Fight For Sanctuary!, is coming out June 9, but it seems we found the information a little earlier than Gearbox might have intended. The upcoming DLC for “Borderlands 2” was spotted on the Steam storefront and details then posted by Reddit user kulapik on Wednesday. [...]

  • darksiders-switch

    'Darksiders' Spin-Off Leaks on Amazon, Introduces Horseman Strife

    “Darksiders” is getting a spin-off game, as can be seen on some Amazon listings on Thursday. “Darksiders: Genesis” has a listing for the Nintendo Switch and for PC as of publication time. The release date for both is currently set as December 31, 2019, but it’s not clear if that will be the actual release date [...]

  • Destiny 2 Forsaken PS4

    'Destiny 2' Shadowkeep Expansion Leaked

    “Destiny 2” is getting an expansion, Shadowkeep, that we were meant to hear more about later on Thursday during the Bungie stream on “Destiny 2”. But, it seems pre-orders appeared early on the Microsoft Store, according to True Achievements. The upcoming expansion will be completely standalone, so players don’t need to have played previous expansions [...]

