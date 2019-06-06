Stadia Details Pricing, Timing, Games (Watch)

Stadia is Google’s upcoming video game streaming service. The company said it’s designed to work on most modern screens — phones, laptops, tablets, etc. — with small amounts of download time and no loss of fidelity. Google is also promising 4K resolutions and 60 frames per second with HDR and surround sound at launch. The service supposedly achieves all this using Google data centers around the world, along with Google’s Edge Network, which has more 7,500 edge node locations globally.

Microsoft is also currently working on its own streaming game service called xCloud, while Sony has had the PlayStation Now service up-and-running since 2014. Although the industry seems to be trending toward a hardware-free future, Stadia head Phil Harrison told Variety in a recent interview he doesn’t think Stadia’s potential success will mean the death of traditional game consoles.