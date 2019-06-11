Square Enix Europe Unveils ‘Marvel’s Avengers’

Two years after teasing the project with a trailer at E3 2017, Square Enix finally showed off “Marvel’s Avengers” on Monday night. The game is being developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal, the studios behind 2015’s “Rise of the Tomb Raider.”

“‘Marvel’s Avengers’ begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source,” Marvel says in the trailer’s YouTube description. “The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all superheroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Troy Baker will play Bruce Banner (Hulk); Jeff Schine will play Steve Rogers (Captain America); Travis Willingham will play Thor Odinson; Laura Bailey will play Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow); and Nolan North will play Tony Stark (Iron Man).

PlayStation 4 is getting an early beta for the game. Square Enix has promised that the title will have no randomized loot boxes or “pay-to-win” scenarios, and that downloadable content will be free for all players.

“Marvel’s Avengers” will hit PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC on May 15, 2020.

“[An] ‘Avengers’ game will come when we have the right partner, that has the right vision, that has the time to develop a strong, competitive triple-A title and wants to do it right,” former Marvel VP TQ Jefferson told IGN in 2014. “It has to hit our three pillars: fun and engaging gameplay, true to the characters, compelling story. Without hitting those notes, we shouldn’t do it. Gamers, they know better. They’re not going to flock to something that’s sub-par.”

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13.

