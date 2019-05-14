Square Enix Confirms Studio Istolia, Project Prelude Rune Are No More

Square Enix cancelled production of “Project Prelude Rune” and moved staff working on the game to other projects, USGamer reported Tuesday.

Studio Istolia, which was founded to create the PlayStation 4 RPG, is no longer in operation, Square Enix told USGamer. “Project Prelude Rune” was originally announced back in September, and was to be led by Hideo Baba, the former producer of the “Tales” Japanese RPG series. Baba announced his departure from the project and Square Enix earlier this month.

“Following evaluation of various aspects of ‘Project Prelude Rune,’ development of the title has been canceled,” a spokesperson stated. “Studio Istolia is no longer in operation and we have been taking appropriate steps to assign studio staff to other projects within the Square Enix Group.”

It is not clear which projects staff are being assigned to, and Square Enix did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for additional comment.

The YouTube trailer for “Project Prelude Rune” has been removed, as has the Studio Istolia Twitter account and even the official website for the game.

When Square Enix started Studio Istolia, the original goal was to “provide unforgettable stories that will inspire players in their own lives, and bring new game experiences to everyone around the world.”