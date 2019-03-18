Square Enix Bringing Lots of ‘Final Fantasy’ to PAX East

Publisher Square Enix is bringing “Dragon Quest Builders 2,” a variety of “Final Fantasy” remasters, and more to PAX East later this month, it announced on Monday.

PAX East takes place Mar. 28-31 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, Mass. Fans who visit the Square Enix booth during the convention can try playable demos, catch some developer panels, participate in fan activities and giveaways, and more.

The aforementioned fan activities include the “Final Fantasy XIV” Seiryu Battle Challenge. Fans who actually beat Seiryu can win a t-shirt proclaiming their victory. They’ll also have a chance to win a “Dragon Quest Builders 2” slime plush by taking a photo and posting it on Twitter or Instagram. Meanwhile, the first 25 attendees per day to show proof they purchased “Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!” will get a special themed lunch box.

Additionally, fans of strange video game branded beverages can get a promotional card redeemable at Kung Fu Tea locations throughout Boston for the “Tidus and Yuna’s Grape Elixir.”

Of course, Square Enix is bringing plenty of demos for current and upcoming titles. Here’s the full lineup:

“Dragon Quest Builders 2”

Platform: PlayStation 4 system

Developer: Square Enix

Available: Jul. 12

“Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!”

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4

Developer: Square Enix

Available: Mar. 20

“Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia”

Platform: Android, iOS

Developer: Square Enix, Koei Tecmo

Available: Now

“Final Fantasy” Trading Card Game

Developer: Square Enix

Available: Now

“Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster”

Platform: Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Developer: Square Enix

Available: April 16

“Final Fantasy XI Online”

Platform: Windows

Developer: Square Enix

Available: Now

“Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age”

Platform: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

Developer: Square Enix

Available: Apr. 30

“Final Fantasy XIV Online”

Platform: PlayStation 4, Windows, Steam, Mac

Developer: Square Enix

Available: Now

“Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn”

Platform: Xbox One, Windows 10, PlayStation 4, Origin, and Steam

Developer: Square Enix

Available: Mar. 26

“Kingdom Hearts Union χ[Cross]”

Platform: Android, iOS, Amazon

Developer: Square Enix

Available: Now

“Left Alive”

Platform: PlayStation 4, Steam

Developer: Square Enix

Available: Now

“Life is Strange 2”

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC

Developer: DONTNOD Entertainment

Available: Now

“Star Ocean: Anamnesis”

Platform: iOS, Android

Developer: tri-Ace

Available: Now