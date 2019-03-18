×
Square Enix Bringing Lots of ‘Final Fantasy’ to PAX East

By

CREDIT: Square Enix

Publisher Square Enix is bringing “Dragon Quest Builders 2,” a variety of “Final Fantasy” remasters, and more to PAX East later this month, it announced on Monday.

PAX East takes place Mar. 28-31 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, Mass. Fans who visit the Square Enix booth during the convention can try playable demos, catch some developer panels, participate in fan activities and giveaways, and more.

The aforementioned fan activities include the “Final Fantasy XIV” Seiryu Battle Challenge. Fans who actually beat Seiryu can win a t-shirt proclaiming their victory. They’ll also have a chance to win a “Dragon Quest Builders 2” slime plush by taking a photo and posting it on Twitter or Instagram. Meanwhile, the first 25 attendees per day to show proof they purchased “Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!” will get a special themed lunch box.

Additionally, fans of strange video game branded beverages can get a promotional card redeemable at Kung Fu Tea locations throughout Boston for the “Tidus and Yuna’s Grape Elixir.”

Of course, Square Enix is bringing plenty of demos for current and upcoming titles. Here’s the full lineup:

“Dragon Quest Builders 2”
Platform: PlayStation 4 system
Developer: Square Enix
Available: Jul. 12

“Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!”
Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4
Developer: Square Enix
Available: Mar. 20

“Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia”
Platform: Android, iOS
Developer: Square Enix, Koei Tecmo
Available: Now

“Final Fantasy” Trading Card Game
Developer: Square Enix
Available: Now

“Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster”
Platform: Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Developer: Square Enix
Available: April 16

“Final Fantasy XI Online”
Platform: Windows
Developer: Square Enix
Available: Now

“Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age”
Platform: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One
Developer: Square Enix
Available: Apr. 30

“Final Fantasy XIV Online”
Platform: PlayStation 4, Windows, Steam, Mac
Developer: Square Enix
Available: Now

“Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn”
Platform: Xbox One, Windows 10, PlayStation 4, Origin, and Steam
Developer: Square Enix
Available: Mar. 26

“Kingdom Hearts Union χ[Cross]”
Platform: Android, iOS, Amazon
Developer: Square Enix
Available: Now

“Left Alive”
Platform: PlayStation 4, Steam
Developer: Square Enix
Available: Now

“Life is Strange 2”
Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC
Developer: DONTNOD Entertainment
Available: Now

“Star Ocean: Anamnesis”
Platform: iOS, Android
Developer: tri-Ace
Available: Now

  • Square Enix Bringing Lots of 'Final

